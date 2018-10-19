Inside Charleston's federal courthouse on Wednesday Tevin Jawaun Glover waited nervously.
For the last three days, the 21-year-old had been on trial for six counts related to his alleged involvement in the May 2017 robberies of a Harris Teeter and a United Community Bank in Mount Pleasant. It was after 6 p.m. and the jury was walking back in.
They had a verdict.
"Is my life really about to be taken away," Glover remembered thinking in that moment. "I could really die in prison."
Then came the first count. Not guilty.
Glover cried.
He hugged his attorney, Chris Adams, and listened as the other five counts came back, "not guilty."
For Glover, the acquittal means a chance to get his life on track. First, however, he has a message.
"Just stay humble, trust God and never count yourself out," he said.
Throughout the three-day trial and a year spent in jail on the charges, Glover said he always maintained his innocence.
He was arrested in October 2017 after being implicated with four other defendants in a series of Mount Pleasant robberies that May.
According to the indictment, authorities accused Glover and his co-defendants of casing the Harris Teeter at 2035 S.C. Highway 41 before holding it up on May 9.
Three days later, Mount Pleasant police responded at 3:19 p.m. to a report of a bomb sitting outside of East Cooper Medical Center. The facility was placed on lockdown and dogs sent to look for explosives.
But the threat was later found to be a distraction, meant to tie up law enforcement resources while a crew robbed the United Community Bank at Park West Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17.
Finding nothing at the hospital, police sped to the bank but the robbers got away with $25,000 in cash.
They also took a cellphone and a purse from employees. The purse was later found nearby.
Witnesses told investigators that four black men were decked in all-black clothing and had guns. One kept watch as the others demanded money from the three bank employees.
No one was hurt.
According to Adams, Glover's defense attorney, authorities had evidence, including cellphone records, that tied four of the defendants to the series of crimes.
But they didn't have any physical evidence placing Glover at either the grocery store or the bank at the times the crimes were committed, his attorney said.
Prosecutors and the FBI relied on testimony from his client's co-defendants who agreed to testify, Adams said.
After the trial, at least one juror reported that they felt they could not convict him because of that lack of evidence, and that they were not comfortable with sending a potentially innocent man to federal prison, the attorney said.
Had Glover been convicted on all six counts, he would have faced a mandatory minimum of 32 years in prison, and would have likely received a sentence of around 40 or 50 years, Adams said.
On Friday, Glover said he was thankful for his freedom and that he was trying to put the ordeal behind him.