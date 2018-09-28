The city of Charleston is looking to create a special funding stream in outer West Ashley to help pay for pricey drainage projects in the flood-prone Church Creek basin.

The study of the area's flooding problems completed earlier this year concluded that it would take a robust system of new infrastructure to keep the community dry, totaling at least $44 million.

Some of the money could come from a tax-increment financing district. Also called a TIF district, the idea is to map out a specific area where the city would collect a portion of new property tax revenue to finance public amenities in that same area, such as new roads or drainage improvements.

In this case, the money would only be used for drainage.

Typically, a city asks the county and school district to participate, which means tax money that would have gone to schools and county purposes can be redirected to the city's project.

City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to support the idea, directing city staff to sort out the details and draft a plan that the city could then propose to County Council and the school board.

The district primarily includes the West Ashley Circle, a number of parcels below Bees Ferry Road, and the 195-acre site of the future Village Green community that will be built as a part of the massive Long Savannah neighborhood.

The proposed TIF district wouldn't include Long Savannah, which some council members said they were concerned about because that could be a large future revenue source.

But city officials explained that Village Green offers enough of a benefit because it will primarily be a concentration of commercial developments, which are taxed at a higher rate.

If approved, the district could generate an estimated $5 million per year about 10 years from now. So, if the district is active for 20 years, that would bring in $50 million — enough to pay for all the drainage projects on the drawing board, said Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The city could decide to bond some of the projected revenue sooner to be able to get started on some of the projects, according to Charlton deSaussure, the city's bond consultant.

Still, it's a long-term strategy, which Councilman Harry Griffin worries about.

"We cannot afford to push Church Creek down the line for five to 10 years. We need to be going after these projects right now," he said.

+5 Development about to restart in one of Charleston's most flood-prone regions Decades of flooding in the West Ashley's Church Creek drainage basin was created by a combination of mapping errors, rampant development and a deep misunderstanding of how water naturally moves through the low-lying area.

Tecklenburg argued that it will only be part of the city's funding plans.

"We have to be able to identify as many sources as possible to be able to accumulate the dollars to make expensive projects happen," he said.

The Church Creek study, conducted by engineering firm Weston & Sampson, recommends a tidal gate to protect the area from storm surge, as well as a large pumping station to drain stormwater out more quickly.

In addition, City Council passed stricter drainage rules that future developments in the basin will have to follow.