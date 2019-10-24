Charleston long neglected to tell African American stories. Now, a museum breaks ground

Charleston's International African American Museum breaks ground Friday morning, but the event — which is two decades of planning but more than 400 years of history in the making — was already being celebrated Thursday evening, several blocks away in the sanctuary of Emanuel AME Church.

"It's been a long time coming, but we're here," one woman said as people flowed into the church, a celebratory song already resounding from the front of the sanctuary.

In an interfaith service filled with music, dancing and passionate calls for unity, the community gave thanks that the project was finally becoming a reality.

The Wona Womalan ensemble beat drums and danced down the aisles. Scripture was read from the Gullah Bible. Denmark Vesey was invoked in a poem. A mezzo soprano sang the spiritual "There is a Balm in Gilead."

"A museum manages to gather artifacts from the past with the conviction that, quite frequently, the hope of the future is buried in the past," Rev. James A. Forbes Jr., pastor emeritus of Riverside Church in New York, said during the service's homily.

Much of the conversation around the museum has focused on that conviction — that having an institution where these histories are told, in a place where much of that history happened, has power.

Over the last two decades, the IAAM, the team behind it and Charleston itself have changed and evolved. But the reason why it was proposed in the first place is still its driving force: Charleston long neglected to tell the history of African Americans, and that had to change.

'You lit a fire'

Author Edward Ball remembers when then-Charleston Mayor Joe Riley first told him about the plan to build an African American museum in Charleston, sometime in 1999.

Riley had just read Ball's book "Slaves in the Family," a biographical historical account in which author Ball documents his attempts to track down and meet the descendants of the several thousand people who lived in enslavement on plantations owned by his ancestors.

After finishing the book, Riley called Ball and asked him to meet.

"He told me, 'You have lit a fire in my mind, and I’m going to see what I can do,' " recalled Ball, who plans to attend Friday's groundbreaking.

That following January, Riley publicly announced during an inaugural speech his intent to build the museum. By the following year, the project had started to take shape. But it was a very different undertaking from what it became: an almost $100 million museum with a projected opening in late 2021.

Back then, the cost estimate was $37 million. The earliest proposed opening date cited in The Post and Courier was 2007.

And though the museum's waterfront location — which was proven to have been part of Gadsden's Wharf, a main point of entry for enslaved people forcibly transported across the Atlantic to the U.S. — has become a hallmark of the IAAM's mission and narrative, it wasn't the intended museum site until late 2014.

Before that, museum organizers planned to build on a city-owned corner lot across from the S.C. Aquarium.

The movement of the intended site became a pivotal moment for the museum's mission, said Bernard Powers, a College of Charleston professor, longtime board member and current acting CEO at the museum.

"We went from a place that was simply available to a place that really expands the story that we can tell and also increases our responsibility to tell a story that is really sacred, in part because of the anonymous African souls whose lives we have to properly commemorate," Powers said.

Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., called the site a "sacred space" and said it was "crucial" that the museum project succeed there.

The site also became a means to better communicate the museum's story with potential donors, which were difficult to attract earlier in the fundraising process. Many of the big-ticket private donations were secured over the last several years, when the location was set, exhibit design underway and financial support in place from Charleston, the county and the state legislature.

Telling the whole story

The IAAM's extended period of planning and fundraising meant that the museum could benefit from the last 20 years of scholarship, Powers said.

Parts of the museum and its landscaped grounds will address slavery, but the histories included in the IAAM will predate the transatlantic slave trade and extend to the present day.

The museum, which organizers say will work as a hub and spoke model with other historic sites in South Carolina, is also joining an expanding landscape of institutions where once-buried histories are being put front and center.

Particularly over the last decade, existing historic sites in Charleston and beyond have expanded their interpretations of slavery and put a stronger emphasis on African American experiences and contributions.

When Charleston County Parks opened McLeod Plantation to the public in 2015, it stood in contrast to some plantation museums by focusing primarily on the perspectives of people who were enslaved there. Last year, Drayton Hall opened a new interpretive center that displays, among other artifacts, the only known surviving slave brand in North America.

Earlier this year, the organization that markets the Charleston region to visitors, Explore Charleston, rolled out a new online platform dedicated to African American stories in the region, as told by locals.

"Our industry is working hard to tell more of the story — the whole story, not just the parts that are pretty or easy," Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill recently said to a gathering of local hospitality industry leaders.

Outside Charleston, the effort has been led by individuals like Cecil Williams, who single-handedly opened his own civil rights museum in Orangeburg, and by organizations like the S.C. African American Commission that recently documented several hundred important sites across the state in their Green Book of South Carolina.

The tourism industry’s shift to better commemorating and recognizing African American histories is still a work in progress. And destinations also say that the expansion in interpretations has come with more pushback from visitors.

But historic sites here and across the U.S. have said that the rise in complaints has also come with an overall increase in interest. The complainants represent a small fraction of visitors, and local historians don't intend to start pulling back.

'In the footsteps of my ancestors'

The theme of Friday's groundbreaking program will be "Illuminating the African American Experience." Tickets to the event, which were free but capped due to limited space at the site, were all claimed more than a week in advance.

Riley and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who was one of the earliest advocates of the museum, will give the keynote addresses. Other speakers include Powers, IAAM board chairman Wilbur Johnson and former CEO Michael Boulware Moore.

The museum's first CEO, Moore stepped into the role in 2016 after serving on the museum's board for two years. Though Moore, who grew up in the Boston area, had never lived in the Lowcountry until the museum job brought him here full-time, he'd always had a connection to Charleston.

His great-great grandfather was Robert Smalls, an enslaved man from South Carolina who famously freed himself by stealing a Confederate ship in Charleston Harbor and was later elected to Congress.

Other members of the IAAM staff, which really started to come together in mid-2018, have their own personal connections to the Lowcountry. Chief operating officer Elijah Heyward, for example, is a native of Beaufort. Rev. DeMett Jenkins, the director for faith-based education, is a great-granddaughter of Esau and Janie B. Jenkins, two pioneers of civil rights who lived on Johns Island.

Though the museum concept is two decades old, the museum staff is still in its early stages, Powers noted, with some still getting to know the community and their places in it.

"We're still gelling; we're still learning each other and our roles," he said.

Over the summer, Moore announced that he would step down as CEO and pursue other work. In the couple of months since leaving the role, Moore said he's been working on a number of projects and hopes to find other work that blends his business acumen with his passion for history and social justice.

Moore doesn't plan to leave the Charleston area, he said.

"I love walking in the footsteps of my ancestors."

'Living voices'

Honoring, acknowledging and thanking African and African American ancestors was a key theme of Thursday night's worship service.

The litany, which was read by leaders of a dozen different faith communities in the Charleston area, began with a passage about those ancestors and what they endured: "The history of African descended people tells of pervasive injustice and harm, centuries of the Atlantic Slave trade, and millions of victims in our nation alone."

The congregation responded, "We are aware of your living voices."

It went on, thanking those ancestors for their contributions, remembering them with gratitude and declaring that "they are not dead because we are not dead."

The museum, Rev. Forbes reminded the parish, is breaking ground in the year that marks exactly four centuries since American slavery began. The way forward, he said, is bringing the "descendants of the enslaved and the enslavers" together.

When that happens, he said, we'll wonder what took us so long.