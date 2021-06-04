You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston locks in rules for 299-acre development to protect neighbors from flooding

church creek basin.jpg
Buy Now

Homes along Cabrill Drive in West Ashley back up to a pond near Church Creek on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The city of Charleston entered an agreement with a major developer in outer West Ashley that will require the company to build a 17.5-acre stormwater retention pond to prevent flooding. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

The city of Charleston recently finalized an agreement with a major housing developer in outer West Ashley that should ensure any future construction on 299 acres of undeveloped land won't flood out existing homes and businesses in the Church Creek area.

The City Council voted earlier this year to approve an amended development agreement with HPH Properties, which is planning to build the third phase of the Village Green community. 

The revised agreement between the company and the city was needed because the 5-year term on the last development deal had expired. 

The city used the renegotiation of that contract as an opportunity to ensure the developer would comply with Charleston's stricter stormwater regulations, which were updated in recent years. 

"We were not comfortable about extending the development agreement without getting them into compliance with the new stormwater codes," said Matthew Fountain, Charleston's stormwater director.

The city has spent millions of dollars in the past several years to buy out frequently flooded homes in the Church Creek basin, which runs through outer West Ashley.

That's why it was so important for the city to lock in the updated stormwater regulations for any future development in the area, Fountain said.

Those rules, if followed, are supposed to prevent new development from pushing more water onto downstream properties and worsening flooding during major storms and heavy rain events. 

Another company that intended to build 200 homes in the Church Creek basin filed a lawsuit in 2019 when the city tried to get that project to comply with Charleston's stormwater regulations.

The deal that Charleston officials struck with HPH Properties should avoid a similar lawsuit for the Village Green expansion. 

The agreement requires HPH Properties to adapt its building plans to the current stormwater codes. And if the city strengthens those rules in the future, the developer will need to come into compliance with those requirements during the time the housing units are being planned and built.  

church creek b.jpg
Buy Now

Church Creek runs behind homes in Shadowmoss Plantation in West Ashley on Sunday, May 30, 2021. The city of Charleston amended an agreement with a developer in outer West Ashley that will ensure any new construction on roughly 299 acres of land won't worsen flooding in the area. Lauren Petracca/Staff

All of those changes are part of the city's efforts to limit the damaging effects of flooding in Charleston, Fountain said, and to implement the recommendations laid out in the Dutch Dialogues, which advised city leaders on how to live with water. 

"This is a big residential site. It represents a large undeveloped track," Fountain said. "We wanted to make the rules were crystal clear." 

Part of the stormwater system for the proposed development will be a massive 17.5-acre retention pond, which could also be used for recreation in the planned community. For perspective, that is several acres larger than Colonial Lake in Charleston's historic district. 

Shea Kuhn, who is one of the owners of HPH Properties, said the company is committed to ensuring that any development on the 299-acre property will not worsen flooding elsewhere in West Ashley. 

The proposed stormwater retention pond, she said, should protect downstream properties by holding back more water than the current natural landscape does. 

The new development agreement with the city gives HPH Properties another five years to develop the massive tract of land on the outskirts of the city.

But, according to Kuhn, there is no timeline for when construction might begin. The company also doesn't know exactly how many homes will be built on the property, she said. 

When the property is developed, Kuhn said, it will likely happen incrementally, meaning the entire 299 acres is unlikely to be built out at once. More than 100 acres of the property are expected to be set aside for public park space, she said. 

Fountain, the city's stormwater director, said the city is still waiting on a master plan for the site. Once that is provided to the city, it should provide a better understanding of what the developer will need to do in order to comply with the stormwater regulations, he said. 

No matter when that occurs, the city is more confident now that the new construction won't come at a cost to existing homeowners and businesses in the Church Creek basin. 

Reach Andrew Brown at 843-708-1830 or follow him on Twitter @andy_ed_brown.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News