Charleston locks in rules for 299-acre development to protect neighbors from flooding

The city of Charleston recently finalized an agreement with a major housing developer in outer West Ashley that should ensure any future construction on 299 acres of undeveloped land won't flood out existing homes and businesses in the Church Creek area.

The City Council voted earlier this year to approve an amended development agreement with HPH Properties, which is planning to build the third phase of the Village Green community.

The revised agreement between the company and the city was needed because the 5-year term on the last development deal had expired.

The city used the renegotiation of that contract as an opportunity to ensure the developer would comply with Charleston's stricter stormwater regulations, which were updated in recent years.

"We were not comfortable about extending the development agreement without getting them into compliance with the new stormwater codes," said Matthew Fountain, Charleston's stormwater director.

The city has spent millions of dollars in the past several years to buy out frequently flooded homes in the Church Creek basin, which runs through outer West Ashley.

That's why it was so important for the city to lock in the updated stormwater regulations for any future development in the area, Fountain said.

Those rules, if followed, are supposed to prevent new development from pushing more water onto downstream properties and worsening flooding during major storms and heavy rain events.

Another company that intended to build 200 homes in the Church Creek basin filed a lawsuit in 2019 when the city tried to get that project to comply with Charleston's stormwater regulations.

The deal that Charleston officials struck with HPH Properties should avoid a similar lawsuit for the Village Green expansion.

The agreement requires HPH Properties to adapt its building plans to the current stormwater codes. And if the city strengthens those rules in the future, the developer will need to come into compliance with those requirements during the time the housing units are being planned and built.

All of those changes are part of the city's efforts to limit the damaging effects of flooding in Charleston, Fountain said, and to implement the recommendations laid out in the Dutch Dialogues, which advised city leaders on how to live with water.

"This is a big residential site. It represents a large undeveloped track," Fountain said. "We wanted to make the rules were crystal clear."

Part of the stormwater system for the proposed development will be a massive 17.5-acre retention pond, which could also be used for recreation in the planned community. For perspective, that is several acres larger than Colonial Lake in Charleston's historic district.

Shea Kuhn, who is one of the owners of HPH Properties, said the company is committed to ensuring that any development on the 299-acre property will not worsen flooding elsewhere in West Ashley.

The proposed stormwater retention pond, she said, should protect downstream properties by holding back more water than the current natural landscape does.

The new development agreement with the city gives HPH Properties another five years to develop the massive tract of land on the outskirts of the city.

But, according to Kuhn, there is no timeline for when construction might begin. The company also doesn't know exactly how many homes will be built on the property, she said.

When the property is developed, Kuhn said, it will likely happen incrementally, meaning the entire 299 acres is unlikely to be built out at once. More than 100 acres of the property are expected to be set aside for public park space, she said.

Fountain, the city's stormwater director, said the city is still waiting on a master plan for the site. Once that is provided to the city, it should provide a better understanding of what the developer will need to do in order to comply with the stormwater regulations, he said.

No matter when that occurs, the city is more confident now that the new construction won't come at a cost to existing homeowners and businesses in the Church Creek basin.