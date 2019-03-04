The Charleston County Public Library's new executive director helped write her professional story at a nontraditional library in Charlotte and has been invited to speak at library conferences as far away as South Korea.
Angela Craig, who manages two major center-city libraries for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, is set to take charge of the Charleston library system this spring.
She takes the place of Nicolle Davies, a former national Librarian of the Year, who came to Charleston County in 2016 and left at the end of 2018 citing family responsibilities. Craig is expected to start by May 1.
Craig's first library job began in 2005 at Charlotte Mecklenburg's unique ImaginOn library, a jaunty glass-fronted library focused entirely on children's and family services. Also known as The Joe and Joan Martin Center, the library has won national acclaim for its interactive exhibits, multimedia studio and theaters operated in partnership with the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.
"It just really opened my whole world to see this is what a modern library is like. You can come in, you can be loud, no one’s shushing anyone, the kids are running around, everything is on the floor — and it was just a lot of fun," Craig said.
After ImaginOn, Craig got involved with outreach for the library system, focusing on people who have the least access to their public libraries: county jail inmates, people staying in homeless shelters, and people living in assisted-living facilities.
She looked for ways to serve at-risk teenagers, published her findings, and delivered a keynote address in 2015 at South Korea's International Youth Symposium in 2015.
Part of Craig's job in Charleston will be following through on the library's Strategic Vision, which includes creating an outreach department in 2019 and setting up self-service kiosks in under-served areas by 2020.
"I really love that increasing the reach to vulnerable populations is part of the strategic plan. They’re getting a new bookmobile, a new outreach department," Craig said. "Assessing the community and finding where the gaps are, I think, is going to be critical."
Craig is also coming to Charleston as the county continues work on a voter-approved $108.5 million library renovation and construction plan.
The Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees received 38 applications for the executive director position; Craig's starting salary is $130,000.