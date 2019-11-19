As the Charleston Library Society fully reopens after its first major renovation in a century, its interior will highlight many historic and interesting pieces in its collection.

Some of the most significant only arrived this fall.

The society recently took possession of the Shakespeare Igoe Library, a collection of portrait paintings, furniture, texts and other items from the Elizabethan era in which William Shakespeare lived and worked — a collection assembled by Charleston resident H.E. "Skipper" Igoe and donated by his family.

The Igoe collection includes a fourth folio, a large book containing all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories and tragedies. It's getting its own room and is expected eventually to draw Shakespeare scholars and aficionados from across the South.

Yes, this 271-year-old institution at 164 King St. remains a lending library and a society, but it's also gradually becoming something else, too: an emerging museum full of important papers, books and artifacts, many of which have rarely, if ever, been put on display.

"At one time, all these were just new books," Director Anne Cleveland said. "They just became valuable we we hung onto them."

New displays

The society had many goals for its $5 million renovation, which caused it to close its doors temporarily for several months this summer. The main goal was to secure the building from further water damage, but a lesser goal was to add new museum-quality displays.

Eight of these are in the main reading room, including four — one in each corner — that tell the story of the society's evolution throughout the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

It begins with a membership certificate from Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, who helped draft the U.S. Constitution, as well as a 1784 record of George Washington's acceptance of an honorary Library Society membership.

The 19th-century display features a thick circulation book, a handwritten record of who checked out which books (and whether they picked them up in person or had them delivered).

The 20th-century display contains a wooden clock donated by the Charleston Jockey Club, which disbanded and gave the society its remaining assets to buy books. While donated in the 20th century, the clock dates to the 18th century and was used to time horse races when Hampton Park was the city's premier racetrack.

Debbie Fenn, the society's curator and historian, also included the early library's card catalog, which changed from handwritten cards to typed ones and was done in the Cutter Classification system.

"He (Charles Cutter) died 35 years before (Melvil) Dewey (founder the Dewey Decimal System), so he was unable to update his system like Dewey did," Fenn said.

The breadth of the society's collection also was highlighted in the 2017 book, "Rare, Prized and Valuable," a detailed description of 50 of the more unique items compiled by the society's staff, which knows them best.

Cleveland said she had been touting the quality of the collection for several years, but the process of assembling that book opened her eyes, too.

"When I finally sat down and read it through the first time, I thought, 'Wow, this really is amazing.'"

To be or not to be

The Igoe Shakespeare Collection is unusual because it's one of the first historic collections donated to the society rather than simply acquired in the process of building a lending library.

Many of its materials also predate the society's 18th-century beginnings. The collection includes portraits of Queen Elizabeth and Sir Walter Raleigh as well as a copy of "Holinshed's Chronicles," a 1577 work that Shakespeare and other authors used in their own histories.

Cleveland said some of the items were coveted by curators of the Folger Museum in Washington, D.C., but she is glad Igoe's family chose to keep them here.

She told the family the items would have been properly cared for by the Folger, but they also might have gotten somewhat lost in a museum that already touts its Shakespeare collection as the world's largest.

"I told them, 'If you gave it to the Library Society, it would be a crown jewel,'" she said.

The new room featuring the collection is currently being assembled and projected to open to the public following a special gala in February.

Back to the future

Even with the museum-caliber display cases and expanded exhibits (the number of maps now displayed in the society's map room has increased from about two to 16), the Library Society still is only showing off a tiny fraction of its historical items.

Doerte McManus, development director, said the society eventually plans to make those materials better known through digital steps, new technology that could highlight items tucked away in the special collection and add context to those already on display.

Only about 50,000 of the society's 80,000 items may currently be checked out; the others are too old or delicate or rare.

As the Library Society increasingly recognizes it's a museum, it hasn't opened its doors to visitors (other than members), nor has it joined Charleston's Museum Mile marketing effort.

But it may one day.

"That's a kettle of fish that has its own problems," Cleveland said of opening to the broader public. "We just haven't figured all that out."

Of course, this isn't the first time the society has grappled with this sort of problem. In the late 18th century, it had established a natural history committee that began collecting specimens from the Carolina colony. (A document in a new display shows the society receiving a chicken with six legs).

That collection continued to grow until 1783, when the society agreed to transfer the collection to a new organization, which is known today as the Charleston Museum, commonly regarded as "American's First Museum."