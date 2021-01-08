Charleston libraries, Lowcountry Food Bank to offer free after-school snacks

Charleston students will soon have the opportunity to nourish their brains and their bodies after they're dismissed from school thanks to a new partnership announced Friday by the Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank.

The organizations teamed up to combat childhood hunger in the Charleston area by offering free, nutritious after-school snacks at select library branches.

Starting Monday, snacks will be available for children and teens on weekdays from 3-5 p.m.

The program was first piloted in early 2020, said CCPL communications manager Doug Reynolds, but has since expanded to serve a broader range of areas in need throughout Charleston County.

"During difficult times like these, it’s more important than ever to provide help and resources to our community," CCPL Community Engagement Manager Devon Andrews said in a news release. "We are so grateful to the Lowcountry Food Bank for helping us expand this crucial service and provide vital food access to even more families in need."

The snacks are being provided through the Lowcountry Food Bank's Kids Café program, said Child Hunger Programs Manager Kara Moore, and will include items such as fruit, cheese, yogurt and muffins.

"Kids Café aims to help alleviate child hunger through the provision of nutritious meals served in after-school settings to children at-risk of food insecurity," Moore said. "We are proud to continue to work with the library to further our mission to end childhood hunger in coastal South Carolina."

The after-school snack program will be offered at five branches:

Cooper River Memorial Library (3503 Rivers Ave.)

Dorchester Road Regional Library (6325 Dorchester Road)

John L. Dart Library (1067 King St.)

Main Library (68 Calhoun St.)

St. Paul’s Hollywood Library (5130 S.C. Highway 165)

For more information on after-school snacks or other CCPL services and programs, go to ccpl.org.