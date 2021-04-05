Charleston libraries, CARTA bring free books to 2 North Charleston bus stops

NORTH CHARLESTON — Lowcountry libraries and public transportation are working together to promote literacy by providing free book access.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and Charleston County Public Library System have partnered to offer free reading materials to riders at two major bus stops in North Charleston.

Lack of transportation is one of the barriers to book access because it makes it hard for people to get to physical libraries, said Devon Andrews, CCPL's associate director of community engagement.

Andrews added the new "book boxes" are convenient for people who'd like to pick up a book on their way to work or home.

“We understand that there are members of our community who cannot easily access our libraries or the services we offer, so we hope this will help bridge those gaps,” Andrews said.

CCPL approached CARTA about the initiative as the library system evaluated creative ways to reach the community. CARTA supported the idea as a way to help improve people's quality of life, said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings.

He said the transportation system is committed to providing people with needed resources, from free COVID-19 testing to books that unlock new avenues of learning.

“Giving people access to books is an absolute natural," Seekings said.

The Books on Buses program features book kiosks at the Rivers Avenue Park and Ride lot at 1251 Melnick Drive and the Superstop at the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. The sites were chosen because of the large amount of people who use the locations.

The Cosgrove location is CARTA's busiest stop, Seekings said.

The boxes contain books for all ages from CCPL’s Community Collection, which uses donations and discarded materials to encourage literacy outside of library walls. The books are free and do not need to be returned to the box or any other library location.

The two kiosks, installed April 5 in North Charleston, are showing early signs of popularity. More than a dozen people took books from the Superstop location the day it was installed.

CARTA and CCPL hope to expand the program to other locations. Seekings said he thinks that will happen, given the program's apparent initial success.

“To see it all come to fruition is really rewarding," Andrews said.

CCPL is involved in a number of outreach endeavors aimed at increasing book access. There are library programs that provide books to senior communities, offer readings of short stories over the phone, mail library items to people who are homebound, and use a vehicular library to take books to underserved communities.

More information about the library's outreach initiatives can be viewed at ccpl.org/outreach.