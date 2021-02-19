Charleston legislators introduce bill to crack down on abandoned boats in SC waterways

Boaters have long used South Carolina's public waterways to store or abandon their derelict vessels. If a new bill passes in the General Assembly, they may soon have to take responsibility for them.

Abandoned boats have clogged and polluted the Folly River, for example, posing harm to both the environment and taxpayers' pocket.

But Charleston-area legislators hope to ensure municipalities in the Palmetto State have the authority to hold boaters responsible.

State Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Folly Beach, and Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, filed identical bills this month that would allow cities and towns to require a permit for mooring vessels on public waters for extended periods.

The bill introduced is not much different from what Folly Beach has already implemented. The new proposal states that governments may require a permit for a watercraft or floating structure to be anchored on public waters within its jurisdiction for more than 14 consecutive days. The cost of a permit may not exceed $15.

Folly's mooring ordinance

These abandoned and derelict boats have become a problem, both along the coast and within the state's lake system.

Wetmore said that when she worked as Folly Beach’s city administrator, one of the residents' top concerns was the amount of boats that clogged areas around landings, making it difficult for people to get their boats into the water and navigate properly.

Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath said the city has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars removing sunken or derelict vessels from the marsh. At least eight old moorings and debris were removed in 2020. One vessel was removed with the help of the Wounded Nature volunteer group.

In 2019, 79.2 tons worth of old vessels were removed on Folly Beach at a cost of $120,000.

Eight more vessels are slated for removal in the coming year, Gilreath said. The cost for clearing a vessel has ranged between $10,000 and $15,000.

The city is waiting for possible assistance from state and federal grants.

A pilot program now in effect on Folly Beach has increased owner responsibility, Gilreath said. The city's ordinance requires boaters to have a permit to anchor watercraft overnight within the city limits. Boaters also can't moor or anchor within a mile of any public boat landing or bridge, within 100 feet of another legally anchored vessel, or a private dock or marina without written permission of the owner.

“There have been a few owners who have been resistant to compliance, and they have been issued citations, which are working their way through the court system,” Gilreath said.

State law currently does not prohibit municipalities from requiring permits for mooring, but it also doesn’t explicitly say governments have a right to do it. Wetmore said she wanted to get rid of gray areas and make sure municipalities were “crystal clear” about their right to make permits mandatory.

As neighboring states like Georgia tightened their watercraft laws, more boats started coming into South Carolina.

“So a big piece of this was also just sort of sending a message that South Carolina’s waterways aren’t free,” Wetmore said. “You can’t bring your derelict vessels here and leave them.”

What Georgia is doing

Boaters in Georgia must have a permit to anchor for an extended period in any of the state' estuaries. But South Carolina's bill would leave the choice to require permits up to individual municipalities.

A bill enacted in Georgia in 2020 said it is unlawful to anchor a vessel in the state’s estuarine areas for more than 14 cumulative days in a year without first obtaining a long-term anchoring permit.

Georgia's bill does not prohibit boat owners from docking at a private recreational dock as long as the boat isn't used as a live-aboard vessel.

Josh Hildebrandt, the public and governmental affairs director for Georgia's Department of Natural Resources, said the bill is a way to verify that a vessel is actually abandoned or occupied. The state didn't want to infringe upon a person's right to spend extended periods of time on their vessel.

"Sometimes people think about abandoned vessels — you know, these aren't just vessels that have been damaged beyond repair during a hurricane season and pushed up into the marsh where it got stuck in the mud," Hildebrandt said.

Often, they are vessels that are left behind and the owner never goes back for them.

Holding boaters responsible

Campsen said South Carolina's abandoned vessel bill is not an effort to make people get permits to spend the week or weekend in an inlet or on their houseboat. It is not a money-making endeavor, he said. That’s why only a small fee is attached to the bill.

“We’re trying to capture, basically, the contact and the insurance information from somebody who is taking the stake and the initial first step toward abandoning a boat,” Campsen said.

And if the boat does ultimately become abandoned, municipalities will have some recourse, Campsen said.

Gilreath said he is pleased to see the state take a proactive approach to waterway management.

"I see it no differently than someone storing their junk cars on the side of a highway," Gilreath said. "We don't allow that. So why would we allow it along our waterways, which I see as some of our most precious resources?"