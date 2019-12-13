The Charleston County legislative delegation has passed a unanimous, formal plea asking the Charleston County School Board to "pump the brakes" on a handful of controversial school changes — changes that are scheduled to get final consideration on Monday.

The motion came after two hours of passionate back-and-forth Friday between legislators and school board members over diversity, equity and potential changes to both high-performing magnet schools and some of the district's lowest-performing schools.

Many of these changes have been met with intense scrutiny, confusion, and frustration from community members.

Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, introduced a formal motion "to ask the board to stop and recalibrate, re-engage the public and the delegation, and engage in a long-term plan for many of these really significant and substantive changes" at the end of Friday's meeting.

The motion passed unanimously by the legislators present.

This is not the first time legislators have asked the school board to slow down.

Stavrinakis helped author a letter last month signed by all but one of the delegation's 22 members asking Board Chairman Eric Mack and Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait to delay any changes to magnet schools before the delegation had time to understand the proposals, meet with the school board, and discuss the changes with parents and taxpayers.

That meeting was eventually set for Friday, just three days before the school board is set to cast the final votes on changes to Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, Academic Magnet, Memminger Elementary and other schools.

Some legislators criticized the district for not involving teachers in the process. Others asked why the district was rushing to "knee-jerk solutions." Almost all said they had received calls and emails from concerned parents.

"I've gotten too many calls from crying parents and crying teachers, and I can't imagine what it would be like to have a kid not knowing where they're going to school next year," said Rep. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston.

Mack said that he and the board do listen to parents but emphasized that changes need to be made to address the school district's gaping academic inequities between students.

"Some changes have to happen and if we're truly talking about diversity and truly talking about wanting to diversify our students, then there're going to have to be some changes," Mack said. "I would agree that, yes, as we continue to go down this road, it is important, it is critical, that the community as a whole is involved."

It's unclear what effect the delegation's motion will have on any of the changes brought before the board Monday, but Mack said he will take their concerns into consideration.

"If I received a letter from the delegation outlining their motion in a recommendation to the board, I will definitely engage that letter with the board on Monday, prior to any voting process to see how they want to move forward accordingly," Mack said.

Board member Todd Garrett ceded to one request and agreed to modify his motion for Monday's agenda to allow Buist rising first-graders and second-graders to remain at the school. His original motion recommended moving these students to Memminger Elementary.

The committee of the whole meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Monday. Public comments are scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m., with public comments set for 5:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Meeting agendas can be found online at https://go.boarddocs.com/sc/charleston/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.