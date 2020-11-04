Charleston leaders seek public comment on update to 'Climate Action Plan'

Charleston city leaders want to know what priorities residents have when it comes to climate change so they can identify policies for the city to become more resilient and reduce carbon emissions.

An online teleconference meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsdO6hrj0vHNCg3KpG15rQPel55qk3imgS.

Thursday night's meeting kicks off the city's update of its "Climate Action Plan," or the city's approach to reducing carbon pollution and addressing climate change.

Katie McKain, the city's Director of Sustainability, said Charleston has an outdated climate action plan from 2010 called the "Green Plan." It wasn't approved by City Council at the time. The new plan will include testimonials and suggestions outlined in the previous plan, McKain said.

Despite that, McKain said the city is leading the region in this effort, though other neighboring municipalities have recently hired staff to start looking at climate initiatives.

"We're trying to understand the community's priorities and attitudes and perception toward climate change," McKain said.

During the meeting Thursday night, residents will be provided with the city's collective emissions inventory, which includes both the city and the businesses and residents that live in the city.

The city also is circulating a survey, available at www.charleston-sc.gov/2468/Climate-Action-Survey.