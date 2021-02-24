Charleston leaders pass 'code of conduct' enabling them to reprimand council members

The city of Charleston's elected leaders could soon have the power to reprimand their fellow council members if they step out of line and seemingly violate their oath of office.

City Council created a new "code of conduct" for themselves and their colleagues on Feb. 23 but with a split 8 to 4 vote.

The change will enable a supermajority on council to censure other members of the elected body and potentially remove those officials from committees where many of the city's policies and laws are workshopped and developed.

Council members began asking about such a code after Harry Griffin, a councilman who represents outer West Ashley, was accused of speaking with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, about a rally that was held in downtown Charleston last year.

Griffin has denied any association with the Proud Boys, but a video was released online showing Griffin supporting some of the ideas the group was putting out ahead of the rally. He also was captured on tape demeaning other members of council.

Since then, there have been petitions calling for Griffin, who is in his first term, to resign, and members of the public have used the comment period during council meetings to repeatedly call for him to step down. That trend continued at the beginning of this week's council meeting.

"He should not be able to sit among you," Rev. Nelson Rivers, a longtime member of the NAACP who is also associated with the National Action Network, told members of council.

Other people who spoke before the meeting voiced support for Griffin, who is the youngest member of the city's governing body.

"Don't let them push you out, Harry," one speaker, who called into the virtual meeting, said.

Several council members said they currently have no mechanism to officially condemn the actions of one of their colleagues or hold them accountable. That's why they asked the city's attorney in December to help draft the new code of conduct.

Council members debated the language in the new ordinance for more than an hour before they ultimately approved it late in the night Feb. 23.

Griffin acknowledged the code of conduct was directed specifically at him because of his actions last year. Even so, he initially said he would support the measure because it was the "will of the council."

But right before the council meeting ended, Griffin changed his mind. He went on to label the effort as a "witch hunt" and ultimately chose to abstain from vote.

"You can put me on trial. That's fine. You can try to embarrass me. That's fine. You can remove me from committees. That's fine," Griffin said. "But at the end of the day, the people that elected me is District 10, and they will be the ones to decide if I remain or not."

Under the new rules, there are specific steps council members must take if they want to challenge the conduct of one of their colleagues. First, they will need to bring a complaint to the mayor in private, according to the ordinance, and if the complaint is about the mayor, the issue will be referred to the mayor pro tem.

From there, the complaint can either be handled through "counseling," or it can be reviewed publicly in a hearing. If the violation is serious enough, nine of the 13 council members can vote to censure that person or strip them of their committee assignments.

Ross Appel, who represents parts of West Ashley and James Island, said he didn't see a problem in giving the council the same type of power that Congress and the South Carolina Legislature have. He said council members should be able to hold their own colleagues accountable.

"This is something that's done. It's a way for a body to police its ranks," Appel said.

Peter Shahid, who represents West Ashley, also supported the new code of conduct, and he said elected officials have a responsibility to act appropriately because they are representing the city.

"I'm sorry to have to debate this. I'm sorry we have to bring it up," he said. "But we have to."

Other council members questioned whether the code of conduct would be used by elected officials in the future to lodge political attacks against one another.

Keith Waring, who represents the central part of West Ashley, said he was worried the ordinance could be used to punish minority groups on council.

It shouldn't be up to other council members to say how other elected officials can participate in the city government, Waring said. Council members are already held accountable by their voters every four years, he said. "I think this is a knee-jerk reaction."

William Dudley Gregorie, whose district includes the west side of the peninsula, agreed with Waring. "I'm not going to support this," he said. "This is a slippery slope."

Marie Delcioppo, whose district includes Daniel Island and part of the Charleston peninsula, explained that the process would have protections in place. She said any violation alleged in the future would be reviewed and a hearing could be held to determine if the council members violated their oath of office.

Appel pointed out that censuring a member of council or removing them from committees would require support from three-quarters of the city council. That would help to prevent complaints from being filed for political or personal reasons, he said.

Council members also said they could tweak the ordinance before it is taken up for a final reading in city council in the coming weeks to put more safeguards in place.