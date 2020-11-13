Charleston leaders look to balance projected $18 million budget deficit

Charleston City Council will consider raising taxes, reducing property tax relief or cutting jobs as the city faces an estimated $18 million revenue shortfall.

Normally, city taxpayers receive a rebate on their property tax bills through Local Option Sales Tax money, but City Council is considering withholding some of that funding to balance the budget.

Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST money, usually softens the blow of city taxes.

Chief Finance Officer Amy Wharton told council members Thursday that any option it takes must include use of reserve funding to make up a shortfall.

City Council will receive a full budget presentation at a workshop Wednesday. It will vote on retaining a portion of the Local Option Sales Tax at a meeting Nov. 24, and is scheduled to vote on the budget Dec. 1, when there will also be a public hearing.

The city has not received any coronavirus-related relief funding.

Rick Jerue, adviser to Mayor John Tecklenburg, told City Council that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package that would have granted $38 million in relief funds for Charleston this year and $18 million next year. But "no one can say" if the funding package will be taken up by the Senate.

"If we even got half of what the House passed for 2021, we would not be having this discussion," Tecklenburg said. "We would have a balanced budget — that's all there is to it."

If that funding becomes available, several City Council members said they would change back the tax rate.

Increase tax rate, half sales tax to city

One option is increasing the tax rate from 74.3 mills to 77.3 mills and, instead of passing along 100 percent of the LOST funding on to taxpayers, the city would keep half of it, meaning higher tax bills.

That would still leave an approximate $5.3 million deficit to fill, which Wharton proposed using the city's fund balance to make up.

That would mean that no city employees would receive a pay reduction.

For a $300,000 home that is owner-occupied in Charleston County, it would result in an approximate $81 increase in taxes. The same home in Berkeley County would see an approximate $58 increase.

Increasing the tax rate from 74.3 mills to 76.3 mills and keeping half of the LOST funding would create a $427,000 deficit.

Increasing the tax rate from 74.3 mills to 77.3 mills and keeping 25 percent of the LOST funding would create a $1 million deficit, Wharton said.

Increase tax rate, cut or furlough employees

Another option is to increase the tax rate from 74.3 mills to 77.3 mills and pass 100 percent of the LOST funding on to taxpayers.

The city would have to make cuts equivalent to laying off 40 police officers, 31 firefighters, 23 recreation department employees, 13 sanitation and streets workers, in addition to "equally deep personnel cuts across the rest of city government," city officials said.

That would create a projected $7.2 million deficit and the city could use approximately $6 million from the fund balance to make up some of the shortfall. It would leave the city with a $1.2 million deficit.

Keeping half sales tax, cut pay to employees

The last option presented was for the city to keep half of the LOST funding and make cuts to employee counts or furlough employees.

That would create an approximate $7.6 million deficit that would be reduced by using $6 million of the city's fund balance to address. It would leave a $1.6 million deficit.