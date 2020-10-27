Charleston leaders approve development on Laurel Island

Development of the former landfill on Laurel Island cleared City Council votes Tuesday night.
The 196 acres of Laurel Island, a former garbage landfill near Romney Street and north of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, is closer to being converted from an overgrown green space into a new community with office, residential and retail space and a walking and biking path surrounding it.
City Council unanimously approved the second and third readings of Clement Development's planned unit development in a teleconference meeting.
Support for the project came from Friends of the Lowline, Historic Charleston Foundation, Daniel Island Ferry, local fitness business F45, a few longtime residents and local contractors.
Former Mayor Joe Riley called in, too, and lauded the plan for it's inclusion of public access along the waters edge, the "extraordinary amount" of affordable housing that will be designated in perpetuity and how it will connect to existing neighborhoods.
"It was many years ago when the concept was proposed to me in my office at City Hall," Riley said. "Since then, with substantial engagement, the owners and city officials, the original plan has been greatly improved. Laurel Island will be a huge asset for our community for generations to come."
The Preservation Society again opposed the proposal.
Preservation Society Chair Betsy Cahill called the city's approach to the planned unit development "patchy and rushed," with a "compromised public process."
Interim Clerk of Council Jennifer Cook said 11 people called City Hall before the meeting asking City Council to hold off a vote, seek "more robust" comments from citizens and not make a decision during the pandemic.
One letter of support, from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, said the affordable housing will be an excellent addition in the city.
Councilman Ross Appel said the proposal grows in the city's urban core where people work.
"I sympathize and understand the members of this community concerned about development," Appel said. "But as we've talked about before, we've got a decision to make as a city — are we going to continue to sprawl into Ravenel and up 61 and into Cainhoy and all these places we don't want to develop that will place additional burdens or do we want to grow in the city?"
Councilman Mike Seekings, though he voted in favor of the plan, said he's interested in the development agreement that will next come to City Council and will have more details for those who felt they were lacking in the planned unit development proposal.
City Council also approved allowances for buildings to be up to eight floors tall in the center of the island and 2.5 stories tall along the outside. Because of the proposed development’s location in the downtown area, the additional hearing is required.
In the past month, Laurel Island developers and Assistant Corporation Counsel Daniel “Chip” McQueeney hashed out a number of changes to the proposal prompted by questions and concerns from residents, advocacy groups and council members.
Ten percent of the housing stock will be deemed affordable, indefinitely. An additional 10 percent originally proposed for workforce housing for 10 years after certificates of occupancy were issued was changed. Instead, Clement Development changed the 10-year clock to after leases are signed on the units.
Additionally, Clement Development won’t build more than 7,750 residences on the island — avoiding the concern that it’ll become a residential-only community. The proposal now requires at least 220,000 square-feet of office space and at least 27,650 square-feet of retail or commercial space.