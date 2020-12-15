Charleston leaders approve $234 million budget, property tax increases

Taxes in Charleston will increase next fall.
Charleston City Council on Tuesday night gave a second and final approval of the 2021 budget, which includes a $24 to $72 increase in property taxes, depending on the size of the house and whether it is rented out or owner-occupied.
In Charleston and Berkeley counties:
- Tax on a $300,000 owner-occupied home would increase $24 next year.
- Tax on a $300,000 rented home would increase $36 next year.
- Tax on a $600,000 owner-occupied home would increase $48 next year.
- Tax on a $600,000 rented home would increase $72 next year.
On Tuesday night, the budget received a second and third approval in a 8-5 vote. Council members Marie Delcioppo, Kevin Shealy, Karl Brady, Mike Seekings and Harry Griffin.
Two weeks ago, the City Council gave the $234 million budget a first reading approval in a 7-6 vote. Council members Delcioppo, Shealy, Jason Sakran, Brady, Seekings and Griffin voted against the budget then.
Sakran said he swapped votes after Councilman Ross Appel gave an impassioned challenge to Council members to propose cuts to police, fire or the recreation departments.
"I'll take the vote, I'll take the heat because this is the right thing to do given the circumstances," Sakran said.
Griffin, who said he would donate his $17,500 salary to the city next year, is encouraging taxpayers to consider signing a petition to secede from the city. On Tuesday night, his online petition garnered over 500 signatures. Griffin said two weeks ago if the petition didn't reach 1,000 signatures by the budget vote, he would remove it.
The budget does not include a $5 million cut to the Charleston Police Department despite repeated requests from the ACLU’s Charleston People’s Budget Coalition. Instead, it includes $158,000 for the department to buy new body cameras.
The budget differs from one discussed over the last month. Taxpayers will continue to receive 100 percent of the property tax relief funding through the Local Option Sales Tax. Normally, city taxpayers receive a rebate on their property tax bills through Local Option Sales Tax money. Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST money, usually softens the blow of city taxes.
Previously, council considered withholding some of that money to offset an estimated $18 million revenue shortfall next year and setting a higher tax rate.
Instead, the budget reduces employee overtime by $1 million and delays the opening of the Daniel Island recreation center and W. L. Stephens Aquatic Center in West Ashley to July 1.
The city has not received any federal coronavirus-related relief funding. If that funding becomes available, several council members said they would change the tax rate back to its earlier proposal.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package that would have granted $38 million in relief funds for Charleston this year and $18 million next year.