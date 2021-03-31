Charleston lawyer charged with assaulting girlfriend at bowling alley; woman intervenes

A Charleston lawyer has been charged with assault after authorities said he attacked his girlfriend at a West Ashley bowling alley.

On March 19, two witnesses told Charleston police officers they saw a man, later identified as Pano Michael DuPree, 58, come into Ashley Lanes. He started an argument with his girlfriend, then placed his arms around her neck from behind in a chokehold, an incident report stated. He also pulled her hair, witnesses told police.

An unidentified female bystander intervened, running up to DuPree and punching him in the face. He was knocked to the ground, pulling out some of his girlfriend's hair in the process, witnesses told police.

DuPree was taken to Roper St. Francis Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the report. After talking to witnesses and DuPree's girlfriend, officers followed him to the hospital and arrested him on a charge of third-degree assault and battery.

He was briefly held in the Charleston County jail before being released March 20 on a $1,087 bond, records show.

It wasn't the first time DuPree has had trouble with the law.

In 2012, he was suspended from practicing law for nine months after allegations that he punched and bit a Utah state trooper during a traffic stop while on vacation. According to a police report, when the car was pulled over for speeding and not staying in one lane, DuPree was shot with a stun gun after refusing to leave the car and behaving belligerently.

He then punched the trooper in the mouth, splitting his lip, the report stated. The two men wrestled and DuPree bit the trooper on the arm, breaking skin, before other officers helped subdue him, police said at the time.

In a 2003 incident, DuPree was arrested by Charleston police amid a struggle with officers who responded to reports of a fight at the Charleston Riverview Hotel. Charges in that case were later dismissed.

The S.C. Bar lists DuPree as a member in good standing.