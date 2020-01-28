A group of local legislators wants to dramatically change the way Charleston County School Board members are elected, introducing legislation Tuesday that would force them to run in single-member districts instead of at large.

State, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, filed a bill that if passed would require all nine school board members to run for reelection in November.

It would also make each board member responsible for a certain area in Charleston County, instead of the entire county as a whole.

Right now, there are five board members whose terms expire November and four that expire in 2022.

"We see a board in a district that has had hard time with managing money at times, that doesn't seem to be complying with their commitments that they've made to the voters in asking for their vote to referendums and other items," Stavrinakis said. "These are critical breaches of trust."

He added, "And then most importantly, as we've seen lately, we see a board that is non-responsive to parents, to teachers, and it's not serving the best interest of students."

Under the existing system, school board seats are at-large positions. This means that all Charleston County residents vote to elect them, regardless of the geographic area they represent, according to district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Under the new legislation, school board members would be elected only by the people who live in their district, the same way voters elect County Council members.

Lawmakers say this change would make board members more responsive to the concerns of local parents and community members.

If the issues of accountability are not addressed, Stavrinakis said, there will be "catastrophic loss of trust between the public and CCSD."

Stavrinakis said the bill has bipartisan support in the House and anticipates that it will pass successfully.

Other supporters in the House include Reps. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston; Mike Sottile, R-Isle of Palms; Robert Brown, D-Hollywood; William Cogswell, R-Charleston; Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island; Lin Bennett, R-Charleston; JA Moore, D-North Charleston; Krystle Matthews, D-Ladson; and Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston.

It also has support from some delegation members in the Senate, he said.

"They need to be accountable to their electorate. That's why we need single-member districts," said Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston. "This way, if you have a problem you can pick up the phone and call your school board member, just like when you call your county council member."

The bill fulfills a promise delegation members made in December to file legislation aimed at intercepting some of the controversial decisions the board has made over the past few months, like school closures, mergers and changes to popular magnet programs.

School Board members, however, say the bill is punitive in its intent.

"I find it very disappointing that some members of our elected legislative delegation are using this bill as an opportunity to punish the school board members for voting in a way that goes against their opinion," Chairman Eric Mack said in a statement.

"We the board members ran for office according to the established voting districts at the time to serve the students of Charleston County," he said. "if the law changes and we are forced to run from different election districts, that will not change the fact that we should place the needs of students above politics."

Some of the board's decisions over the past three months have been met with intense scrutiny or community pushback. Many of the proposals were modified several times, one as recently as this week, sparking confusion and frustration from parents.

"It's clear that (the board) is in turmoil, and that is signaling turmoil to all of these parents," Senn said. "If we had not had so many parents screaming at us because they could not get through to their school board members, then we wouldn't have had to pay attention to this."

But the board's decisions also have sparked passionate support from other parents and community members who argued that the changes to improve diversity and equity in Charleston County schools are long overdue.

Board Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby said it would be a disservice to Charleston students and educators to elect an entirely new school board in November.

"We certainly have some people who are frustrated with some of the decisions that we've made in the process, but I hear from many, many more people that are are engaged and happy to see us making some really some needed changes," Darby said.

Complicating things further, the district's monthlong window for school choice applications opened Tuesday.

Some parents say they still have unanswered questions surrounding some of the board's changes, like a plan the board approved Monday to merge two West Ashley middle schools on one campus.

Stavrinakis said the delegation will likely introduce another local bill later this week that would retroactively freeze some of the school board's controversial decisions, many of which are set to be implemented next school year.

"This is not personal. And it's not punitive. This is not a shot across anybody's bow," Stavrinakis said. "The main impetus here is we don't see that level of effective communication, of actual efforts to embrace and involve the community in a meaningful way."