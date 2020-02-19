Charleston law school falls short of new accreditation standards

The Charleston School of Law has narrowly fallen short of a change in national accreditation standards on bar exam passage rates, data released this week show.

Seventy-two percent of the law school's 2017 graduates were able to pass the bar exam within two years of leaving campus, according to a consumer information report released Tuesday by the American Bar Association.

This measure is what's known as the "ultimate bar pass rate." Since the bar exam is administered twice a year, students have four tries to pass during this window.

To be in compliance with a revised standard adopted last year, the ABA's Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar requires at least a 75 percent ultimate pass rate.

Under the previous rule, there were a handful of ways ways to meet the requirement, known as Standard 316, and no law school had been found to be out of compliance with it.

Charleston's law school was one of 11 colleges nationally that failed to meet the revised, higher standard.

While the new data could potentially raise accreditation questions, school officials remain optimistic.

Of the 104 Charleston School of Law students who graduated in 2017 and took the bar, 75 of them passed within the two-year window.

"We are three students short of making the minimum pass rate," said President Ed Bell. "You can imagine how disappointing that is."

The University of South Carolina law school fared better, with a nearly 95 percent ultimate pass rate.

Charleston School of Law has always been in full compliance with the ABA bar pass requirements in the past, Bell said, adding he is confident the school will "meet and exceed" the new ABA standard next year.

"We are talking about students who entered the school in 2014. They came to us six years ago at a time when the school’s ownership was at issue," Bell said, referring to the school's attempted sale in 2012 to InfiLaw, a Florida-based chain of low-performing, high-tuition, for-profit law schools.

As a result, dozens of the school's highest-performing students decided not to come or transferred out, Bell said.

"On one hand, we're disappointed. On the other hand, we're kind of excited that even under the turmoil we had we're only three students short, which is pretty exciting," Bell said.

Dean Andy Abrams agreed.

"We've lived through crises with the ownership," Abrams said. "This is not one. This is just simply they've adopted a higher standard than they've had in the past and applied it retroactively."

Over the past several years the school has invested more resources toward improving graduates' performance on the bar exam, Abrams said, including curriculum adjustments and additional staffing. The law school has also added three full-time employees, with a fourth anticipated hire later this year, dedicated to helping students succeed on the bar exam.

"We started putting a lot more money in the bar preparation, we started bringing in better students and the numbers are already going up," Abrams said.

In 2017, the school's first-time bar pass rate was 44 percent. In 2018, that rate jumped to nearly 52 percent. Last year, 50 percent of graduates passed on their first try.

Bar pass rates are the best measure of whether law schools are offering a high-quality legal education, said Barry Currier, managing director for ABA Accreditation and Legal Education.

The information released Tuesday was reported to the ABA by the 200 or so law schools across the country and is made public as a matter of consumer information, Currier said in a statement Tuesday. It is not a compliance report for the new accreditation standard, "which is a separate and distinct matter."

Any accreditation decisions related to the new standard would be kept confidential until the council reaches a decision, Currier said.

If a school is identified as out of compliance with the new standard, they would have two years to take steps to bring the ultimate pass rate up to 75 percent, according to the ABA's online FAQ on the revised standard.