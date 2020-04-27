Charleston judge repays taxpayers after report reveals pricey trips, first-class flights

COLUMBIA — Charleston judge Mikell Scarborough reimbursed county taxpayers more than $4,800 after auditors confirmed a Post and Courier report that exposed questionable travel expenditures he made on the public's dime.

Though he is paid Charleston County's second-highest salary at roughly $191,000, Scarborough charged taxpayers thousands for travel in recent years to Honolulu, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and mountain lodging out west, the newspaper reported.

Scarborough, the county's master-in-equity since 2003, contended the travel expenses were perfectly reasonable, as they were related to training events hosted by the National Judicial College.

The judge also insisted that his travel budget hasn't exceeded $7,000 in any given year.

But Scarborough went too far by booking extra nights at his Hawaii beach resort and other hotel stays that went beyond conference schedules, county auditors charged in a three-page report.

Auditors reviewed more than $11,600 in Scarborough's travel spending since 2016 and flagged 13 inappropriate expenses, requesting that the judge pay back $4,885.27.

He sent the county two checks in March and April totaling that amount, a county spokesman said. The auditors finished their work on March 13. The county released its report to The Post and Courier on Monday.

In a brief phone interview, Scarborough said he had no objections to the audit's findings.

"I have nothing further to say," he added, before hanging up.

The audit confirmed Post and Courier reporting that Scarborough charged taxpayers $1,407 for first-class flights to Jackson Hole, Wyo. After the newspaper inquired about Scarborough's spending in February, he wrote the county a check for $291.35.

He said the amount reflected the difference between his 2018 first-class tickets and what he would have paid if he flew coach. However, auditors estimated that difference in cost at $600, part of the amount they requested the judge pay back.

Overall, auditors flagged nearly a dozen extra nights for the judge's lodging across five trips, including a beach resort in Honolulu and a hotel along the Seattle waterfront. He also charged extra nights for his stays in Jackson Hole and Big Sky, Mont.

Those trips came with unnecessary expenses on rental cars, too.

Scarborough's $394 rental car fee in Wyoming came with two extra days outside of his conference schedule, auditors stated.

They also flagged his six-day car rental in Montana. Scarborough told The Post and Courier his wife joined him on the trip and drove the car to Yellowstone National Park. The couple drove the rental more than 1,300 miles in one week, receipts show.

Scarborough is one of South Carolina's 22 masters-in-equity, jurists appointed in large counties who primarily preside over mortgage foreclosures, property disputes and debt collections. His office also oversees Charleston’s auctions of properties sold at foreclosure.

Masters are nominated to the bench by local senate delegations, after candidates are screened in Columbia by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission.

Sen. Chip Campsen, Republican chairman of the Charleston County Senate Delegation, said he has been asked if senators will take action against Scarborough.

But Campsen stressed that Scarborough's oversight largely lies with the state's judicial department. Barring any actions from that agency, Campsen said Scarborough's spending likely won't be considered by the delegation until he is scheduled for his next screening in Fall 2022.

"What kind of support the delegation would give him then — I’m not sure I could answer that," Campsen said.

The senator said he learned of Scarborough's spending practices when he read about them in The Post and Courier.

"I’ve had concerns about what I’ve read," Campsen said. "I was a bit surprised."

Otherwise, Campsen said, Scarborough has had a fine reputation as judge.