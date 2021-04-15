Charleston joining national heat-mapping projects this summer

Two scientific investigations this summer will aim to track heat in Charleston and map which parts of the city are the most searing.

The data collected in both will help to shape city policy from zoning codes to what kinds of trees are planted, said Mark Wilbert, chief resilience officer for Charleston.

It's the latest effort to help the city prepare for the warmer future brought about by climate change.

Charleston's recent vulnerability assessment of hazards like earthquakes, hurricanes and sea-level rise indicate "at a very high level" that extreme heat and its effects on the city's occupants pose a threat, Wilbert said.

"Now we’re going to dig in a little deeper in terms of where specific areas (of concern) are," he added.

The first research effort, part of a program called Heat Watch, will use volunteers who attach temperature sensors to their cars while driving around the city mapping the difference between neighborhoods. The data will be collected over the course of a single day, possibly in late July or early August, said Scott Curtis, who leads the Lt. Col James B. Near Jr. Center for Climate Studies at The Citadel.

The university is one of many groups collaborating for the research.

Communities in 11 other states are also part of Heat Watch this summer, including Atlanta, New York, San Francisco and Albuquerque. Charleston is the only location participating in South Carolina.

Other studies around the country have shown that poorer neighborhoods, or areas that used to have racially-discriminatory housing policies, are hotter in the summer. One study of urban areas in the Southwest, for example, found that the poorest one-tenth of neighborhoods average 4 degrees hotter, the Arizona Republic reported.

The differences come from various aspects of urban design, but the most basic is how much shade is cast by trees on the streetscape — or if any is at all.

"Because in a Southern city we’re kind of used to heat, we don't really think about it that much," Curtis said. "But there are certainly areas in Charleston that are hotter than others."

Also in Charleston, a group of researchers will try to link heat more directly to human health. The research, led by the Carolinas Integrated Sciences and Assessments group or CISA, will measure the "wet bulb global temperature" around Charleston's Medical District and The Citadel.

Wet bulb measurements include humidity, temperature in direct sun and wind speed to give a fuller picture of environmental conditions. Heat stress is worse, for example, when humidity is high and the air is stifling from the lack of a breeze, Kirsten Dow, a CISA researcher who's a faculty member at the University of South Carolina, said.

The CISA study will also take data from fitness trackers on about 40 volunteer participants who work outdoors in the medical complex or at the Citadel, Dow said. Groundkeepers and public safety workers who sign up would wear a tracker for a portion of the roughly four-week study period.

Measurements like heart rate would be coupled with the wet bulb readings to make a connection between environmental conditions and stress on the body.

"I want us to understand, really, what stress that we look at in the summer here, and to begin to anticipate how we’re going to develop in a way that accounts for rising temperatures that we’re expecting," Dow said.

Soaring mercury in the summer is expected in Southern cities, but temperatures are projected to continue rising as the entire planet gets hotter, mostly from heat-trapping carbon emissions. Estimates show that Charleston may have 70 to 80 days a year with temperatures above 90 degrees in 2040. That's about twice as much as the average number of 90-degree-days from 1950 to 2015, according to data from the U.S. Climate Explorer.

Already, the National Weather Service has found that extreme heat was the deadliest weather threat on average from 1990 to 2019. Heat stress has also been linked to poor health outcomes, such as a higher risk of premature births.