Charleston issuing county-wide curfew tonight following protests

  • Updated
Demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter protest listen to speakers at the Daughters of the Confederacy Museum Saturday, May 30, 2020. The protestors gathered to acknowledge the death of George Floyd who died in Minneapolis, Minnesota while being arrested by police. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Charleston County is issuing a curfew from 11 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday morning following protests in Charleston that drew hundreds. 

Charleston County Council chairman Elliott Summey announced the curfew just after 9 p.m. Saturday.  

"Charleston County joins the rest of the nation grieving over of the death of George Floyd," Summey said a statement Saturday night. "Our citizens have the right to be angry and the right to protest this unspeakable tragedy." 

The curfew was being issued due to "property damage caused downtown," Summey said in the statement. 

A Black Lives Matter protest responding to the killing of George Floyd started around 2 p.m. in Charleston's Marion Square, drawing as many as a couple thousand people, according to the city's estimates. Protesters marched peacefully around the peninsula for several hours, and, at one point, blocked traffic on Interstate 26. 

During the majority of the protest, there were "very minimal issues," Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said during an emergency City Council meeting Saturday night. 

After dark, a group of fewer than 100 protesters starting damaging vehicles and breaking windows downtown, Reynolds said. 

"It’s not going to look good when the sun comes up tomorrow in our city," he said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter, which is published twice a week. Before moving to Charleston, her byline appeared in The Boston Globe.

