The third weekend storm in a row is expected to drop rain on the Charleston area and the state starting in the early hours of Friday — one more drenching in an already wet month and year.
A projected 2 to 4 inches could fall.
The downpour at times will be heavy enough that flash flood warnings could be issued — particularly Friday night, said meteorologist Ron Morales with the National Weather Service office in North Charleston.
"It's a lot of water. It depends on how quickly it's going to come down," Morales said.
"Only a few showers may persist into Saturday," added meteorologist Jonathan Lamb with the Weather Service. "Clearing skies and dry weather (are) expected Saturday night and Sunday."
The onslaught of storms — more typically seen during summer months — is courtesy of El Niño. The notorious Pacific Ocean warming trend stirs winds that roll storms one-after-the-other across the Southeast from the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico.
The air is warm and wet enough that there's a small chance of thunder showers as this storm moves in.
Tidal and tropical storm floods have plagued the area for much of the year. The rainfall total already is 3 inches above normal for both December and since January. The weekend storm easily could double that.
Now, don't frown. How about a few bright spots?
The storm pulls in warmer air that will drag temperatures up into the 60s during the day and up to the 40s at night over the weekend after a chilly week.
When winter cold does settle back in, El Niño storms could well drop some snow.