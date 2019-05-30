The city of Charleston is near closing on the last of 32 townhomes that were flooded three times in three years.
The purchases were completed with a mitigation grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The total ticket price for all of the Bridge Pointe Townhomes, which are located near the Shadowmoss Golf Club in West Ashley, is $5.1 million, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.
Charleston still has not awarded a contract for the demolition, which the city hopes to complete by the end of July. O'Toole did not provide an estimate for the cost of demolition, which is a necessary part of buying out flooded homes.
It's unclear, however, how the land will be used after the structures are pulled down.
"The city will be removing the asphalt and re-seeding and is continuing to plan for how that area will look, exactly, as greenspace," O'Toole said.
In the mean time, police and fire officials will use the homes as a training ground, said Mike Julazadeh, chief fire marshal for the city of Charleston. Staff will first complete an asbestos inventory before emergency services use the property to run drills on search and rescue, fire hose deployment, cutting vents in roofs and active shooter situations.
"These buildings actually provide a fairly interesting training opportunity for fire departments, because we’re allowed to train in very near real-world situations," Julazadeh said.
Charleston first received a FEMA grant to buy out 48 total West Ashley homes, including the ones in Bridge Pointe, in October 2017. Local governments are also required to cover 25 percent of the cost of buying and demolishing oft-flooded homes.
But a single property, which was used for a reverse mortgage, held up the process of closing on all the townhomes until this spring.
That mortgage has now been satisfied, O'Toole said, and closing is expected on that last property shortly. After the closing is completed, the former owners of the townhomes will receive equal portions of money left in the accounts of the development's home owners' association — just about $116,000, all told — though the money will first be used to pay any outstanding utility costs.
The situation shows that even the most welcomed flood prevention projects can take years.
Flood buyouts are a voluntary process, and cities and towns across the state all apply and compete with each other for federal money to complete the projects. They're meant not as a remedy to past flooding projects, but as a way of avoiding future damage, said Derrec Becker, a spokesman for the S.C. Emergency Management Division.
Homeowners can pull out of a buyout offer up until the moment the final contract is signed. In some cases, it may take another flooding event or major storm to convince homeowners to sell.
But Charleston's Church Creek basin, which includes Bridge Pointe, has had drainage issues for decades. A city consultant once suggested buying out 350 homes there. A major contributor to the flooding, that consultant found, was the fill dirt that is used to raise new homes.
The city's recently-updated stormwater standards for the basin, developed in response to that study, have scuttled more than one development project since they were implemented this year.