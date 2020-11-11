Charleston International Airport evacuated due to suspicious package

Charleston International Airport has been evacuated midday Wednesday due to a suspicious package.

Around 11:15 a.m., Transportation Security Administration employees notified airport officials that a suspicious package had been found in checked baggage screening. It was identified as a potential threat by the TSA, said Elliott Summey, the airport's chief executive officer.

All employees and passengers have been evacuated, and the terminal is currently empty as law enforcement, including the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad, investigates.

No flights are being allowed to land or take off.

Last Monday, a Charleston man was arrested for allegedly making a false bomb threat to the airport. He's currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

On Monday, the TSA's federal security director for South Carolina had announced that employees would briefly cease screening operations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday to acknowledge veterans on staff.

John O’Donoghue, a resident of Washington, D.C., said he was working in the airport’s main hall waiting for his flight home when a TSA agent instructed everyone to leave. Passengers weren’t told what was going on, he said, but evacuation was orderly.

O’Donoghue walked down International Boulevard in on-and-off rain, passing Michaux Parkway in hopes of getting an Uber away from the airport. Airport Authority police had blocked traffic approaching the terminal.

The road to the airport was backed up with confused airline passengers who rolled down their windows and asked reporters and police officers why they couldn’t go to the terminal. They worried they’d be late for their flights, though their planes were grounded while the TSA and law enforcement investigated.

Flight tracking websites showed hours-long delays for Wednesday’s early afternoon departures.

Warren Wise and Thad Moore contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.