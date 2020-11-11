Charleston International Airport evacuation leaves flights delayed, passengers stranded

NORTH CHARLESTON — Travel plans for hundreds of people were interrupted for hours Wednesday when Charleston International Airport was evacuated due to a suspicious bag.

As the terminal evacuated, travelers and employees were corralled into the airport’s parking garage, across the road where passengers usually catch rides. Most stayed put, waiting for the all-clear to go back inside.

But a few trekked a mile down International Boulevard, rolling luggage through in light rain, past a police barricade, in hopes of picking up a ride. Taxis and ride-hailing services weren’t available while the road was closed; many were turned away by police.

Cynthia Sylvestre spoke with The Post and Courier as she walked down International Boulevard toward Interstate 526 where she hoped to find her husband, who was waiting with a car.

Sylvestre said she arrived in the morning from New York just before the evacuation was ordered.

"Got off the plane and as we were coming out, the (Transportation Security Administration) check was there and some woman came running, dressed in TSA, screamed for help and she came to us and said 'Everybody leave. Evacuate now. Run. Run. Run. Go to your left. Go to your left,'" she said.

Sylvestre said she was not able to get a ride from the airport but was texting with her husband.

“He said, ‘I’ll find you.’ So I feel like I’m on the Titanic or something. He’s waiting for me on the highway somewhere,” she said. “I just pray everything is OK.”

Authorities ordered the evacuation around 11:15 a.m. after TSA employees notified airport officials that they had found a suspicious package during a checked baggage screening.

The item was identified as a potential threat by the TSA, said Elliott Summey, the airport's chief executive officer.

After a few hours, investigators determined it was not an explosive device but did not formally disclose what it was.

As many as 13 commercial flights were delayed, most of them by more than an hour, a few by closer to three hours, a check of the schedule indicated. One flight was canceled.

A routine screening

A federal source close to the investigation not authorized to speak publicly about the shutdown said the package was a checked bag that went through routine screening.

A TSA officer noticed a dark mass on the screen of a scanning machine, the source said. Officers pulled the bag off for further examination.

The source said the way some items were positioned in the bag alarmed authorities and TSA decided to call in the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad.

After it was determined the bag was not a threat, TSA officers spoke with the passenger and told her how to properly pack her bags in order to avoid a situation like this in the future, the source said.

The bomb squad was on site to investigate, along with two firefighting units from Joint Base Charleston and other agencies, including North Charleston police, Dorchester and Berkeley sheriff's offices and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The Charleston airfield was closed during the evacuation, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice to pilots. The notice expired at 2 p.m.

The adjacent Boeing assembly site, which sits directly next to the airport, was not affected by the incident, and no part of the campus was evacuated.

Wednesday's incident was not the first time an airport evacuation was ordered.

In February 2018, a "suspicious" iPad prompted a bomb scare that also sent travelers into parking garages, tied up traffic and led to several flight delays.

Hours waiting, flight delays

As authorities sorted out what was in the bag on Wednesday, travelers were faced with confusion.

Many waited hours in the airport's parking garage before they were allowed back inside. Some were stranded on the approach roads as they waited for traffic to resume after all access to the airport grounds was cut off.

Flight-tracking websites showed hours-long delays for early afternoon departures.

John O’Donoghue, a resident of Washington, D.C., said he was working in the airport’s main hall waiting for his flight home when a TSA agent instructed everyone to leave.

Passengers weren’t told what was going on, he said, but the evacuation was orderly.

O’Donoghue walked down International Boulevard in on-and-off rain, passing Michaux Parkway in hopes of getting an Uber away from the airport.

Shelley Scott of Mount Pleasant said she had to wait in an airport parking lot for two hours with her two young children, 7 months and 4 years old. They were on their way to visit family in Tennessee when the airport evacuation was ordered.

Mark and Cheri Irvin of James Island said they were worried after their flight to Ghana was delayed by one hour.

The couple had to get a coronavirus test 72 hours before their trip, and they had a five-hour window to land before the test expired.

"If we don’t make it in time, our COVID test missed its window of acceptance," Mark said.

On Nov. 2, a Charleston man was arrested for falsely claiming he had a bomb in his bag while he was going through TSA screening. He alerted TSA employees after he made it through the X-ray machine with a razor blade in his shoe.

None of his bags were found to have an explosive device, according to a federal affidavit, but his backpack held a copy of the Unabomber's manifesto with the word "Kaboom!" written at the top.

He's currently being held in the Charleston County jail, records show.

Procedures were not changed following the incident, said David McMahon, TSA federal security director for South Carolina.

McMahon announced that employees would briefly cease screening operations at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday to acknowledge veterans on staff. He had completed the 10 a.m. ceremony and had just left the airport when he received notice of the suspicious package and had to return.

Warren Wise, Emily Williams, Lauren Petracca and Gregory Yee contributed to this report.