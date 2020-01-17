A 34-year-old man was killed in his West Ashley home Thursday evening, according to Charleston police.
First responders were called to the man's home on Toura Lane about 8:15 p.m., according to an incident report, and found the man already dead. He'd been attacked with a sharp object.
Charleston police haven't announced any arrests in the case and the coroner hasn't publicly identified the man who was killed.
Anyone with information can call a Charleston detective at 843-743-7200.
