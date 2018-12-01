With severe weather forecast for Sunday, the annual Charleston Holiday Parade has been rescheduled.
National Weather Service predictions of hail, tornadoes and damaging wind in Charleston Sunday afternoon, prompted the move, officials stated.
The parade will now take place on Dec. 16, according to a statement by the city. Officials will announce parade route and parking details this coming week.
The city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marion Square will take place as scheduled on Sunday between 4:30-6:30 p.m; however, "a final decision with regard to this event will be made as conditions evolve throughout the night and into the morning," according to the statement.
The Holiday Farmers Market will run on curtailed hours Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as weather permits, officials stated. Residential parking restrictions in place on Broad Street Sunday because of the parade have been lifted.