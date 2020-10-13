Charleston hiring preservation firm to devise plan for East Side smokestacks, adds task force

The fate of a pair of smokestacks next to the St. Julian Devine Community Center on the East Side remains hazy.

On Tuesday night, Charleston City Council, sitting as the Ways and Means Committee, decided to hire Bennett Preservation Engineering to come up with a full preservation plan for the 135-foot smokestacks on Cooper and Drake streets.

The committee, comprised of the entire City Council and Mayor John Tecklenburg, voted unanimously on a $160,000 contract. The council was expected to cast a similar vote later in the evening.

The committee also decided to create a task force to delve into the matter. It is comprised of Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo, Councilman Robert Mitchell, two representatives from the East Side community, a representative from the Preservation Society and a representative from the Historic Charleston Foundation, Chief Building Official Ken Granata and Deputy Capital Projects Director Edmund Most.

The task force will ultimately make a recommendation to City Council and come up with a plan so the city pays no more than 50 percent of the cost.

The task force would be required to make a recommendation by City Council's second January meeting.

City Council was expected to give a cursory approval to the contract and task force during its evening meeting.

On Aug. 26, Granata ordered the smokestacks removed after receiving a letter about their deteriorating condition from Bennett Preservation Engineering, which was contracted by his department.

Preservationists and East Side neighborhood residents decried their removal and have successfully lobbied to delay a decision.

Since late August, City Council has delayed a decision twice, held two in-person meetings with residents and a community conversation on the issue.

Ultimately, council will decide to: remove the smokestacks at an estimated cost of $535,000; preserve half of them by reducing their height, with an estimated cost of $1.6 million, or preserve them in their entirety, with an estimated cost of $3 million.

Next week, Buffalo, N.Y.-based International Chimney will inspect the smokestacks.