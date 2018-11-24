Charleston's flooding woes aren't over yet. 

After two days of unusually high tides that inundated roads and left cars stranded, officials are stating that residents should prepare for more flooding Sunday morning.

While not as high as the tides Friday or Saturday morning, Sunday's cycle is still capable of producing significant flooding in downtown Charleston and some surrounding areas, said Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Charleston office. 

"We could see water return to the roads tomorrow morning but not to the degree that we saw today," Dixon said.

The Holy City saw its sixth highest tide on record Saturday morning, which crested at 8.76 feet, he said. The tide was higher than during the 1,000-year flooding event in October 2015, but lower than a high tide recorded on Jan. 1, 1987.

Friday morning also saw tides peak at higher than 8 feet and put significant parts of the peninsula under water. Flood levels, however, did not reach what was recorded on Saturday.

The weekend event was highly unusual, according to officials.

Typically, flood reports will come in from downtown Charleston but outlying areas will remain largely untouched.

On Saturday, water reached into Mount Pleasant, Dixon said. Reports also came in of water overtopping the banks at the headwaters of the Wando River near Awendaw. 

Streets in downtown Charleston reopened to motorists around noon.

"We just don't typically see water levels that high unless you're in a hurricane or tropical storm," said Ron Morales, a meteorologist in the Weather Service's Charleston office.  

Water levels also took a long longer than usual to level off and start dropping, Dixon said.

The typical coastal flood advisory lasts somewhere between 30 minutes to an hour, he said.

On Saturday, the Weather Service's alert was in place for roughly 4 hours. 

Dixon suspects that is part of what allowed water to reach so far up rivers and why roads were impassible for so long. 

"We're still seeing pictures of water standing on roads downtown," Dixon said around noon. "It may take some time for that to drain away

As roads in Charleston and surrounding areas began to reopen early Saturday afternoon, he and other officials stressed that drivers should still be wary of lingering pockets of flooding.

As for Sunday?

The morning tide will crest at 7.7 feet — roughly a foot below Saturday morning's high but nearly a foot above Charleston Harbor's flood stage of 7 feet, Dixon said. 

