Charleston high schoolers to gain real-life university experience via new CofC partnership

A new partnership between the Charleston County School District and the College of Charleston would make the transition to college easier by offering some students the chance to earn up to two years of college credit before they even receive their high school diplomas.

The College of Charleston Scholars Academy program will provide a rigorous curriculum for a select group of high-achieving students zoned for downtown Charleston or West Ashley high schools.

Current eighth grade students zoned for Burke High School or West Ashley High School are eligible to enroll in the program’s first group next fall.

The program grew out of a set of sweeping decisions by the CCSD school board in 2019, commonly referred to as "mission critical actions," designed to promote educational equity and increase academic opportunity for students districtwide.

Ninety-six percent of Burke High School students are Black, according to 2019-20 data compiled by the S.C. Department of Education. More than 93 percent live below the poverty line.

At West Ashley High School, 56 percent of students live in poverty, and the school's total minority enrollment sits above 55 percent, according to state data.

Students might start the program as freshmen with a mix of honors and AP courses, said Ryan Cumback, principal at West Ashley High School.

But by the time they reach their third year of high school, participants will likely be taking at least half of their courses through dual enrollment or AP.

As a senior, students in the academy will complete most, if not all, of their courses on campus at the College of Charleston, Cumback said.

"This group of students, they’ll have all of their opportunities before them and with the very best college partnership that we could find, so we’re excited," he said.

The program’s first group will include 30 students, Cumback said, but the district plans to increase the program's size significantly over the next four years.

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said next year's program will serve as a pilot model, and the feasibility of expanding the scholars academy to other areas of the district, such as North Charleston, would likely be discussed once things are up and running.

While there is no formal application process for the academy, district and school officials will use criteria such as course grades, assessment data and teacher recommendations when selecting the first round of students, who will officially begin their studies during the 2021-22 school year.

"We are going to look at all of the different indicators and then look at that interest form to make sure the students we select, we feel confident they will be successful," Cumback said. "We don’t want to set kids up for failure or them up for something they might not be ready for."

Cumback emphasized that even those who aren’t selected during this first round still have myriad AP and dual enrollment course offerings already available to them.

Cheryl Swinton, principal at Burke High School, agreed.

Her school already offers an array of AP courses, but the scholars academy will allow the school to offer talented students an even more rigorous learning environment.

"Ultimately we are thrilled to know that this will really help us really realize our mission, which is to ensure that students graduate from high school ready for college, both the experience of college as well as whatever career they pursue," she said.

But even high-achieving students are bound to need help along the way as they navigate the intricacies of life on campus. That’s why the program will include access to a counselor/mentor throughout a student's experience who will also serve as a liaison between their school and the college.

"This program really expands our already strong relationship with CCSD, including Burke and West Ashley high schools, and it gives us an opportunity to provide college-level academic experiences to a diverse group of students," said Dr. Courtney Howard, associate dean of CofC's School of Education, Health, and Human Performance. "It also helps us to build relationships with students and families that we hope will extend beyond their high school years."

In addition to real-life college experience, students enrolled in the academy also have a financial incentive: They can complete university-level courses for free that they otherwise might have had to pay tuition for.

This flexibility could free up time in their schedule to do things like internships, study abroad and other experiential learning opportunities, Howard said.

"The experience of being on a college campus, learning from college professors, just having that holistic, immersive experience will prepare them for life wherever they go," Howard said. "And if they come back home and become grown up citizens of the Charleston community it benefits us all to be part of this partnership."

Interested students who would like to be considered for the program should complete an interest form, which is available via the district’s school choice website, ccsdschools.com/schoolchoice.

There will be virtual information sessions held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4 for interested families. Meeting information will be sent out via email to those who submit interest forms. It can also be accessed on the school websites for Burke and West Ashley, under the "school news and announcements" section of the main page.

The window for all school choice applications will close at 6 p.m. Feb. 26.