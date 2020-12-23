Charleston hasn’t seen a white Christmas since 1989. Don’t expect one this year, either

It’s been more than 30 years since snow blanketed the grounds of Charleston on Christmas morning. And that won’t change this year.

But folks in the Lowcountry are holding fast to their memories from the snowstorm of 1989. That, mixed with destruction from Hugo, made for a year to remember.

Hugo was one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Palmetto State. The Category 4 hurricane left behind nearly $10 billion in damage and at least 86 people died as a result.

Three months later, it began to snow.

Snowfall is rare in Charleston at any point, but it was especially needed that Christmas.

On Wednesday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said he remembered the snowstorm as being like a "comic relief."

The state experienced a difficult fall. Utilities were out for a long time and people were struggling to fix their properties and get things back in order.

“So when the snow came, it was just like this brightening sense of joy and beauty,” Tecklenburg said.

Blair Holloway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the snow began to fall on Dec. 22. A total of 8 inches of snowfall was recorded from then until Christmas Day, making it the biggest snow event on record for Charleston.

Until recently, the city of Charleston didn’t have snowplows; the city now has two.

Tecklenburg said the snow was wet and thick in 1989, so it was crazy to even try to drive around in it. Since he owned a four-wheel drive vehicle, he made the trek in the snow to Pic ‘N Pay on the East Side with his children to purchase snow boots and other foul-weather gear.

His car was about the only one on the streets, which were pretty impassable.

He said people often sing about white Christmases, and his daughters were so excited to actually see one. They went out, made snowmen and even had a few snowball fights.

Tecklenburg said the weather event was certainly memorable, fun and beautiful.

Charleston native Mary Mappus Finklea was 11 years old during the '89 snow. She said a lot of trees were still down from Hugo, which made a great jungle gym for children to climb on.

Her dad, who was an independent agent with Mappus Insurance Agency, took her brother’s Transformers sleeping bag and moved into his office for several weeks.

“Because of his work I was also aware of the homes with tarps on the roofs for whom the snow was not good news,” Finklea said. “Lots of good memories tucked into the heartache of that year.”

The snowstorm of 1989 was so memorable for Martha Zierden because she and her husband traveled to Florida during the midst of it. Zierden works as a curator of historical archaeology at The Charleston Museum.

The couple drove from McClellanville to Panama City, Fla., to visit family for Christmas.

They traveled until they reached Bristol, Fla., where it was snowing so heavily that a bridge on the highway was shut down and cars couldn’t move any further. The Zierdens were stuck in the town for several hours. When the highway reopened, it was smooth sailing to Panama City.

The couple drove back home the day after Christmas, and snow was still on the ground.

“Of course everyone in McClellanville loved the snow because it covered up the giant piles of trash from Hugo and, you know, sort of made this winter wonderland out of a big mess,” Zierden said. “So I think that’s pretty much everyone’s memory of that snowstorm.”

The forecast for this Christmas is not expected to be anything like that of 1989. Holloway said rain is predicted for Christmas Eve. A cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday, too, plus potentially severe weather including a low risk of tornadoes.

Christmas Day is expected to be dry and chilly with high temperatures in the mid- to low 40s.

Holloway said it’ll be another disappointing year for anybody looking for snow.