Charleston groups criticize police handling of Saturday protest, march against gun violence

A collective of Charleston-area civil rights groups met on Sunday afternoon at Waylyn Park in North Charleston to challenge the Charleston Police Department’s reaction to Saturday’s protest and to march against gun violence.

Pastor Thomas Dixon said the groups wanted to balance the narrative provided by police about the confrontations and several arrests.

The groups — Stand as One, United Front of Charleston, the Waylyn Heart Team, the People's Army, Voices United, the OWLS, the Phoenix Project, BLM Charleston, Uplift Charleston, GEN Z and The Coalition — said collectively that police tried to "exacerbate" tensions rather than deescalate.

The groups acknowledged Saturday's protesters had no permit.

During the Saturday protest, several people were arrested after a group of around 75 protesters left Marion Square and started walking down King Street. Police said the group had refused to walk on the sidewalk and was impeding traffic, and that one officer was assaulted while making an arrest.

Most protesters were charged with disobeying a lawful order.

"It is our belief that the actions of law enforcement contributed greatly to the unrest that resulted in the arrest, and at times violent arrest, of several demonstrators," the groups said Sunday in a prepared statement.

They also contend that police did not wear face masks to protect themselves and protesters from the COVID-19 disease.

Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said police officers and other first responders are exempt from wearing face masks when the situation makes them impractical or they're engaged in a "public safety matter of an emergency nature."

"We believe that the over-aggressive police tactics started with forcing 75 people to walk on a 6 ft sidewalk, and to do so without stepping off the curb," the prepared statement continued.

The groups also accused Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, who was seen downtown on Saturday driving an official vehicle near the protest, of "trying to influence the 'law and order' Trump 2020 base by getting tough on those who support the movement for Black lives."

The Post and Courier has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for comment.

"There are some people that are just angry about the movement for Black lives. And there’s no reason to be," Dixon said. "Today is this generation’s Selma."

Jason Jones, founder of United Front, challenged claims that protesters are "terrorists." He said he and many other leaders didn’t support or condone rioting.

"No one’s trying to overthrow the government," said Erica Cokley, leader of Voices United.

It’s about community change, the groups said. "We’re local. This is our home as well as anybody else’s home," Justin Hunt, president of Stand as One, said.

From outside the park, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess listened to the speakers. Dixon thanked him for being there.

Then, about 30 people participating marched through the Waylyn neighborhood shouting positive messages about the importance of Black lives and the community change made possible through unity.

"Black lives are beloved," they shouted. "Black men matter. Black women matter."

Shamekei Gray, leader of the Waylyn Heart Team, said the groups aimed for positive messages during the march in hopes of strengthening and rebuilding the Waylyn community. The surrounding area is threatened by gentrification, leaders said.

Gray mentioned the death of 16-year-old Amari President, a student athlete from Dorchester County who died last week after a football practice, who she called "an amazing young man."

Leaders said one important goal was to empower local young people. Elijah Whiteside, a 17-year-old Fort Dorchester student, said he mentors younger students and wants to start a Gen Z movement for change.

"These are kids who are being told what they can’t be. I’m standing here saying you can be whatever you want to be," Whiteside said.

The march also called for an end to gun violence in Charleston-area communities. "This neighborhood has suffered tremendously from gun violence,” Jones said.

The message that Black lives are important, which marchers shouted as they walked through the Waylyn neighborhood, is important for Black people to hear as well, he said.

Dixon finished the march by reading the names of victims of gun violence.