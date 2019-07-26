Michelle Weaver
Chef Michelle Weaver fixing salad at Charleston Grill on Friday, November 9, 2012. Weaver will now get an assist from Michael Zentner as chef de cuisine. File/Staff

With local restaurant jobs still outnumbering people interested in filling them, Charleston Grill is focusing on coaching the cooks it’s already hired.

The restaurant earlier this year brought on Michael Zentner as chef de cuisine. In addition to assisting executive chef Michelle Weaver with day-to-day operations, spokeswoman Alexandra Bailey says, “His direction is to really help develop and train the cooks to deliver a better product all around. Staffing has been a pain point for the community, so Michael is playing a really important role.”

Zentner started work this spring, but his appointment was just recently announced on social media. Since he’s joined the kitchen, Charleston Grill has introduced new menu items, including vichyssoise, fried chicken livers and linguine.

Although Zentner has worked in restaurants for more than a decade, he moved to Charleston in 2018 to serve as culinary director of Butcher & Bee, The Daily and Workshop, mentoring the chefs and managers at all three locations.

“He is a great guy and I'm happy for him and the team at Charleston Grill,” says Butcher & Bee restaurant group owner Michael Shemtov, describing Zentner’s departure as “amicable.”

Shemtov says he doesn’t plan to hire another culinary director, but Michael Schorn was promoted to chef de cuisine of Butcher & Bee after Zentner left.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

