Charleston Forum survey respondents focused on racial equity indicate preferred reforms

Charleston-area residents are hungry for big economic and social reform — and are willing to shell out a little money to help make it happen, according to results from a recent survey.

The questionnaire, administered by the Vermont-based Center for Research & Public Policy on behalf of the Charleston Forum, was a follow-up to an earlier effort to record attitudes regarding race relations and to discern what issues were most important to people living in the tri-county area.

Among the areas of interest previously identified are policing and criminal justice reform, economic development and housing, education reform, addressing symbols of public history, and quality of life issues.

The results were collected from 700 residents of Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties who answered questions online this spring. About 20 percent of total respondents were Black, and 20 percent earned less than $30,000 a year. Democrats, Republicans and independents all were represented.

More women than men answered the survey questions (57 percent vs 42 percent). Ages and education levels varied widely.

The Forum, in an effort to solicit input from the community, is organizing a series of public panel discussions in each of these subject areas, according to Chairman and CEO Brian Duffy. The first two events, June 22 and 25, will focus on education.

The new survey found that 88 percent of respondents overall thought their quality of life was good or very good, and 57 percent thought race relations have improved or, at least, not worsened during the past 10 years. That latter response showed a nearly 11-point decrease from 2020.

A large majority, 87 percent, think police should be required to undergo continuing education and training on fair treatment. Nearly as many want police officers to receive comprehensive de-escalation training.

About 86 percent think police officers should be punished for failing to activate body cameras, and nearly 73 percent want incidents of excessive use of force recorded in a database that can be monitored by people outside the police department. Nearly as many favor periodic racial bias audits.

Respondents showed strong support (79 percent) for strengthening the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, reforming the bail and bond system to ensure nonviolent offenders are not kept in jail if they can’t pay (74 percent), and introducing pre-trial programs to support people least able to get themselves to the courtroom and avoid future arrests (72 percent).

Fewer respondents, though still a significant majority (64 percent), want certain nonviolent offenses decriminalized. Racial disparities should be taken into account by solicitors responsible for prosecuting offenders (53 percent), and police need to collaborate more with communities of color to build trust (84 percent).

Nearly 56 percent of respondents overall indicated they were willing to pay more in local and regional taxes in support of these reforms.

On issues of housing and economic disparities, 82 percent of respondents think it’s a good idea to make tax credits and other incentives available for redevelopment of abandoned buildings. More than three-quarters of respondents said broadband internet access should be expanded and an affordable housing trust fund should be established.

Nearly 58 percent indicated a willingness to pay more taxes in support of programs that generate more economic opportunities for those in need.

On education issues, 89 percent of respondents overall want parents and caregivers to benefit more from school support services, and 86 percent support the idea of introducing a program to pair educators with charity partners, volunteer groups and others who can provide support.

Nearly 73 percent of respondents want only experienced educators assigned to underperforming schools, and they support “innovation” via public-private partnerships and charter schools that are accountable to the school board.

Most, 72 percent, favor school choice policies that allow parents to transfer their children from one school to another.

Sixty-three percent would pay higher taxes to see certain education strategies implemented.

Regarding monuments and memorials, two-thirds of respondents expressed support for public opinion surveys that can indicate the preferences of local people. A similar number of respondents, 65 percent, support the formation of a public history commission with diverse membership who can make recommendations about who to honor and how to improve current memorials. About 60 percent like the idea of encouraging local and state officials to create new memorials that celebrate diversity and democratic values.

Sixty percent of respondents are willing to volunteer for, or donate to, nonprofits that assist minorities and low-income families in the areas of education, health care and economic development.

Through an equity lens

The Charleston Forum was founded in 2016 in response to the Emanuel AME Church shootings of the previous year. It is comprised of civic leaders determined to overcome racial barriers through open discussion and shared ideas.

To prepare the survey, Forum leaders sought input from a variety of people well-versed in each of the main subject areas. Board member Grayson Smith led the outreach efforts.

“While there were far too many community members and leaders engaged to name everyone, City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, and Dr. Geoffrey Alpert provided meaningful feedback in the area of policing and criminal justice, while Darrin Goss, Steve Saltzman, Herbert Drayton, Rev. Bill Stanfield, Treva Williams, Senator Marlon Kimpson, and Rep. Marvin Pendarvis engaged meaningfully in the area of economics,” Smith wrote in an email.

The education subcommittee members include Tom Grubisich, the Rev. Kylon Middleton, Lynn Pagliaro, Rick Quinn, John Read and Harold Whack.

To join the discussion 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Superintendents and board members discuss the Forum’s education-related survey results and plans to use federal funding. To register, go to https://bit.ly/35yTk42. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, June 25: Nonprofit and community leaders respond to district plans and Forum survey results. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2S4wvSK.

The first of the planned panel discussions is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 when school superintendents and board members will discuss the education-related survey results, spending plans, strategies for reopening after the pandemic, and ways to address racial disparities.

A second session is set for the same time on June 25 when a group of nonprofit and community leaders will discuss the school districts’ plans, survey results, and ways education reform might be accomplished. The public is encouraged to participate.

The federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Grant Program, part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March 2020, allocates nearly $250 million to the Charleston County School District, $111 million to the Berkeley County School District, and $62 million to Dorchester District 2.

How the funds are spent can only be determined by school board members, who can exercise discretion, and do not alter regular state funding levels.

The Forum hopes the money will be used, at least in part, to implement the reforms survey respondents say they want.

John Read, chairman of the Forum’s education subcommittee and founding CEO of the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative, said the group is pressing for reform viewed through an equity lens.

“Regardless of demographics, a significant portion of the community believes the schools are not working well and need to be improved,” he said.

The purpose of the panels, he said, is “to set the table” so the community can engage in how districts plan to spend federal and state funds, and to establish protocols for ongoing monitoring and accountability.

“Now things need to happen,” Read said. “Movement needs to begin to reinforce the importance of district leadership to open up the process and execute with more transparency. ... If all the Charleston Forum does is convene a webinar, then we will have missed an important pivot to create a forum for dialogue that moves to action.”

That action could include the formation of a coalition dedicated to executing reform over time, he said.

“Involving the community has the potential to build a bridge to partnerships with nonprofits and local business, or other funding sources to sustain the change,” Read said.

'Plenty apparent'

Abe Jenkins, a community activist and Forum board member, said he supports the effort to initiate broad social and economic reforms, but worries that some people could be left out of the process.

“We just need to address all segments of the population,” he said. And those involved in the panel discussions and early planning need to reflect the diversity of the region.

He said surveys and dialogue are great, but it’s past time to insist that agencies and elected officials implement needed systemic changes.

Middleton, a Charleston County councilman who has been involved with the Forum since its inception in 2016, echoed Jenkins’ concern.

“We don’t need a survey to know we need reform,” he said. “We can see the activism of individuals in the community. Look at what’s going on at school board meetings. ... A survey, on some level, quantifies that and triggers conversation, but the need for reform has been plenty apparent.”

Middleton said the Forum strives to remain a neutral facilitator when perhaps it should not be afraid to advocate more strongly for social and economic justice.

“We foster conversation, someone else takes action,” he said, with a note of discontent.

The idea of forging strategic partnerships makes sense, especially since there are organizations in the Lowcountry already working on economic development, education and criminal justice reform, and affordable housing, he said. But the solutions must be scaled up, and to do that requires broad community commitment.

“Each entity cannot do it all alone,” Middleton said.

Plenty of quantitative data already is available regarding racial disparities, discrimination in policing and education, and more, he said.

Yet, six years after the Emanuel AME Church shooting, "not a doggone thing has been done,” he said. “We don’t need any more studies. Now we need action.”