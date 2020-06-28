Charleston Forum reveals continuing distrust of police, justice system in Black community

Five years after the shooting of Walter Scott drew national attention to policing and criminal justice practices in the Charleston area, Black residents remain more likely than their white counterparts to have little trust in authorities sworn to uphold the law.

A report by the Charleston Forum released this month showed that Black and white residents agree that police should treat everyone fairly regardless of their background, officers should stop racial profiling and that the justice system as a whole should treat everyone fairly.

But the report showed a sharp divide along racial lines over whether residents believe the system is fair.

For Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, the Forum's report underscored what many already know.

"There is a sense, particularly in the African American community, and it extends into Latino communities, as well, that they're over-represented in victimization," Reynolds said. "Overall, there's a lack of confidence in government."

The report

The Charleston Forum, a survey commissioned to get input from residents on race relations in the Lowcountry, showed broad agreement that police and the criminal justice system should be fair to everyone.

But when asked whether most officers racially profile when deciding to stop motorists, 40.6 percent of white residents said they agreed compared with 73.5 percent of Black residents.

Of Black residents who answered the survey, 32.5 percent said they believed officers in the tri-county area treat everyone fairly while 46.5 percent of white residents agreed.

And 57.8 percent of Black respondents said either they or someone they know had been abused by an officer while 33.1 percent of white respondents did.

"Overall, just over one-half of all respondents (55.9 percent) suggested they have strong trust in police officers while 24.1 percent noted they have little or no trust in police officers," according to the report. "Trust was nearly twice as strong among whites (62.8 percent) than blacks (36.7 percent)."

Questions on trust in the criminal justice system also revealed little faith among residents.

Out of all respondents, 38.2 percent said they had strong trust in the system and 32.1 percent said they had little to no trust, according to the report.

"Trust in the judicial system was nearly twice as strong among whites (42.5 percent) than blacks (24.7 percent)," the report said.

Survey results also showed distrust in juries, with 38.2 percent of all respondents stating they had strong trust.

Among white residents, 42.3 percent said they trusted juries to apply the law evenly, regardless of a defendant's race or ethnicity, while 25.3 percent of Black respondents said they held that trust.

More than two-thirds, 67.5 percent, of respondents said that because fines, fees, bail amounts and time away from work disproportionately impact minority families, those factors should be considered by the courts, according to the report. But slightly more Black respondents, 76.5 percent, agreed than white respondents, 64.5 percent.

Confronting issues

After a white North Charleston police officer shot Scott, a Black motorist, in April 2015, and the racially motivated shooting of nine Black worshippers at Emanuel AME Church two months later, residents protested and searched for ways to open dialogue on racial reconciliation.

The Charleston Forum, Illumination Project and other undertakings aimed at beginning that conversation emerged in 2016. In April that year, at the fourth annual Nehemiah Action, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry called for racial bias audits of the Charleston and North Charleston police departments.

The proposals took years to come to fruition, but Charleston's audit was completed in 2019.

It found that more Black than white motorists are pulled over by city police and that officers use force more against Black residents than white. It also uncovered deficiencies in the police department's training, leadership development, community engagement, complaint process and other areas.

After Scott's death, North Charleston officials asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a comprehensive review of their police department and its practices.

But in 2017, shortly before the report was set to be released, then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions disbanded the Justice Department's collaborative reform program and the North Charleston report was blocked from release.

Since then, activists, civil rights groups and residents have ramped up calls for an independent racial bias audit of that department.

Earlier this month, North Charleston City Council members who sit on the city's Police Research Evaluation Committee met to put a plan for an audit in motion, voting unanimously to draft a plan for the audit's scope.

Reynolds said his department's audit and the 2020 forum report show that law enforcement have to listen and earnestly engage with the communities they serve.

"(It's) a great way of challenging our thought process and challenging the status quo," Reynolds said. "What the forum has done is it’s gotten a lot of people engaged in this difficult conversation."

Building trust

Ninth Circuit Public Defender Ashley Pennington said that organizations like the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, of which he is a member, has been hard at work developing meaningful reforms that authorities believe will lead to a more equitable justice system.

The council started as an effort aimed at reducing the inmate population at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, but now looks at reforming several areas of Charleston County's criminal justice system.

The group — which includes law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders and mental health professionals — is delving into data on areas like bail, recidivism, diversion programs and other areas, and has been pushing forward with community outreach efforts.

And while the council's work has been successful — its latest report showed that jail bookings have been reduced by half and the inmate population dipped by 20 percent between 2014 and 2019 — Pennington said he knows the work is far from over.

"If we lose faith in our system, then we’re all in big trouble," he said, responding to the Charleston Forum report's findings.

The public defender said that when he began his career in 1980, the idea of legal representation for the poor was just starting to take hold and that "the criminal justice system was a far rougher and dangerous place for poor people and people of color."

And the system still has disparities, especially when it comes to how the justice system treats poor defendants compared with their rich counterparts, Pennington said.

But there have been steady improvements to South Carolina's courts, he said.

Far fewer people are sentenced to prison today than during the 2000s, Pennington said. Judges are more apt to look for alternatives to incarceration, and organizations like the CJCC are using data to drive informed changes rather than policies influenced by emotion.

What's next The Post and Courier’s ongoing coverage of the Charleston Forum findings will explore issues including policing, education, housing, divisive symbols and economic opportunities. The next story will look at how the community views economic opportunities and job discrimination.

For Jerod Frazier, a Charleston attorney, former police officer and member of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry's executive board, the lack of trust of police and in the justice system is a major challenge, but not something that's impossible to overcome.

"We’re on the beginning stage of making some significant changes, but we’re at a point right now where it’s easy to turn back," Frazier said. "Unfortunately, as an African American, I'm required to be optimistic in this country. I hope that things will get better."

In the history of the United States, there have been moments of hope. Enslaved people were freed and the civil rights movement of the 20th century ended Jim Crow segregation, he said.

"But we're are still looking at these inequities," Frazier said. "It seems this is an American problem that’s as American as apple pie. I hope everybody realizes that tension isn't always bad. This is how we move forward. These are growing pains to move America forward."