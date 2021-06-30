Charleston food trucks and carts must close by 1:30 a.m. under new rules

Downtown Charleston's food trucks and carts will have to follow new rules as part of an ongoing effort to increase public safety on King Street.
Charleston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance setting a 1:30 a.m. closing time for the vendors during a special meeting June 30.
Officials say the ordinance is necessary to manage crowds after 1 a.m. on King Street, where authorities and business owners have worried about the environment following a violent brawl May 9 that led to several shootings and stabbings.
The final version of the ordinance was pared back from an original proposal, which would have banned street vendors and mobile food carts from operating within 100 feet of another restaurant or other business.
Officials decided to drop the setback requirement earlier this month after several vendors warned the rule would have forced them out of downtown and effectively put them out of business.
But several rules still remain in place.
Street vendors will only be allowed to operated from 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., according to the ordinance. The businesses can't block sidewalks, streets or other parts of the public right of way, and must be licensed by the city.
The 1:30 a.m. closing time was put forward as a means of making sure people don’t linger on King Street in the early morning hours after the bars and clubs close.
The council also added language that will require the mobile food vendors to position their carts and trucks at least 10 feet from a road or sidewalk to prevent their patrons from clogging up traffic.