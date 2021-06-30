Charleston food trucks and carts must close by 1:30 a.m. under new rules

Downtown Charleston's food trucks and carts will have to follow new rules as part of an ongoing effort to increase public safety on King Street.

Charleston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance setting a 1:30 a.m. closing time for the vendors during a special meeting June 30.

Officials say the ordinance is necessary to manage crowds after 1 a.m. on King Street, where authorities and business owners have worried about the environment following a violent brawl May 9 that led to several shootings and stabbings.

The final version of the ordinance was pared back from an original proposal, which would have banned street vendors and mobile food carts from operating within 100 feet of another restaurant or other business.

Officials decided to drop the setback requirement earlier this month after several vendors warned the rule would have forced them out of downtown and effectively put them out of business.

But several rules still remain in place.