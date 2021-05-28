Charleston food cart owners on King Street worry new rules could destroy their businesses

The owners of several popular food carts along King Street are worried that a newly proposed ordinance in Charleston could shut down their businesses by blocking their operations within 100 feet of any nearby restaurants.

The proposed setback rules for food carts and food trucks along a popular section of downtown was advanced by the Charleston City Council this week as part of an ordinance that would also establish a 1 a.m. closing time for the mobile vendors.

The ordinance would impact the Central Business District, which stretches from Line Street to Broad Street and encompasses most of the properties between Meeting Street and St. Philip Street.

Mayor John Tecklenburg and several City Council members argued the proposed restrictions for the food carts are needed to increase public safety on the weekends and to prevent people from congregating on King Street long after bars close at 2 a.m.

But during the council meeting on May 25, nobody could answer why the setback rules were included in the new ordinance or how those restrictions would help police officers patrolling the city's Central Business District.

Councilman Jason Sakran, who represents part of the peninsula and small section of West Ashley, asked for an explanation several times during the meeting.

In response, Tecklenburg said the new buffer rules for the food carts were meant to prevent those small businesses from operating "in close proximity to a competing restaurant or food service provider."

"How does that address any safety issues though?" Sakran asked. "Are we just minimizing the potential competition between two vendors? I personally feel like the vendors actually add a benefit to King Street. Many people don't have the ability to purchase a lease and open a restaurant."

Tecklenburg did not offer a reply to those questions from Sakran, and instead called on another council member to speak.

That exchange left members of the public and some of the mobile vendors along King Street questioning the true intent of the setback rules this week.

Councilman Peter Shahid, who serves as chairman of the city's public safety committee, provided a more thorough explanation to The Post and Courier on May 28. The setback rules, he said, are meant to prevent lines for the mobile vendors from stacking up in the same area as customers who are trying to get into restaurants and bars.

The city, Shahid pointed out, recently shut down one lane of traffic on King Street during the weekend to make it easier for police to patrol the crowded bar district and respond to calls in the area. He said the setback rules were meant to accomplish the same thing by preventing people from piling up on the sidewalks.

Shahid also emphasized that council members shrank the setback distance for the food carts from 250 feet to 100 feet in an effort to make the ordinance more lenient on the mobile vendors.

"The intent was to have some level of spacing for police control," said Shahid, who represents part of West Ashley.

Julia Copeland, an attorney for the city, said the Charleston Police Department suggested the setback rules, and she said the language for the ordinance was pulled from a similar law that is already on the books in Greenville.

That explanation has not convinced everyone. Some mobile vendors still see it as a veiled attempt by city leaders to shut down their businesses in downtown Charleston.

Woody Norris, the owner of Booze Pops, said he understands the city's reasoning for setting a closing time for mobile businesses like his, but he doesn't understand how the setback rules will make King Street safer.

According to the proposed ordinance, the only way a mobile vendor could operate within 100 feet of a restaurant is to get that restaurant owner's permission. The pending law would also enable a new restaurant to open and force an existing food cart out of the area after one year, when the vendor's permit with the city would need to be renewed.

Those types of requirements, Norris said, could make it next to impossible for his trucks and the food carts that sell shawarma to drunk bargoers to find anywhere to do business along King Street.

Rolanda Bayoumi, whose family operate four food carts along King Street, said she doesn't understand why their businesses are being targeted by the city.

Her family's food carts, which serve gyros and lamb and chicken over rice, has been in operation for nearly seven years now, she said. And over that time, she can't remember Charleston police ever being called to break up a fight near one of their carts, which set up on private property.

Bayoumi is also skeptical that the new ordinance is actually about public safety. She doesn't understand why a nearby restaurant owner on King Street should be able to determine whether her food carts can operate within 100 feet of their establishment.

She asked incredulously whether the city was going to set up the same requirements for other restaurants that move into nearby buildings.

"They are trying to pass this ordinance under the guise of safety," she said. "Just because we are not brick and mortar does not mean that we are not a legitimate business."

If the ordinance goes into effect, Bayoumi is concerned that most of their business revenue will disappear overnight.

The same is true for Booze Pops, which sells alcohol-laced popsicles from three trucks within the city's Central Business District, If those trucks are forced out of the area, Norris estimated the company could lose 60 to 80 percent of its overall sales.

Norris said he contacted several City Council members this week and officials with the Charleston Police Department to express his willingness to work with the city on public safety measures that would allow his trucks to continue their operations.

"We've been operating safely for five years," Norris said. "We want to work with them."

While the proposed restrictions on the food carts received overwhelming support this week, several City Council members said they expected the setback provisions to come up for debate at the upcoming council meetings in June.

The City Council needs to hold two more votes before the new ordinance can take effect.

Shahid believes the setback rules need to be explained more thoroughly to the public, and he thinks the measures will be a positive development for King Street in the long run.

"We need to have a discussion on that and provide answers to folks," Shahid said. "I know people are not very happy with it. We are not trying to shut them down. That's not our goal."

Sakran, who raised concerns about the setback rules at the last council meeting, said he will not vote for the ordinance unless the setback requirements are removed or limited even further.

"I'm hopeful that the change will be made and that requirement will be removed," Sakran said. "At the end of the day, I don't want to do anything that prohibits these small vendors from operating."