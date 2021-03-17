Charleston fire station reopens after officials unable to find source of strange odor

A historic downtown Charleston fire station has reopened two weeks after firefighters reported a mysterious odor in the building.

On March 16, officials concluded an air quality survey that tested five gases sampled from the facility, which is located on the corner of Wentworth and Meeting streets. No detectable amounts of the gases were identified, so firefighters will resume using the station.

Firefighters first reported the strange odor on March 3. When the department's hazardous materials team initially conducted testing, their monitors showed elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide, a flammable and toxic gas known for its potent rotten egg smell.

The firefighters present at the time were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were later released. Crews were relocated to the Gaillard Center and other locations.

The city of Charleston's Parks Department, along with Charleston Water System, investigated but couldn't find a source of the gas or any problem that could cause the release of a noxious gas.

By that weekend, further testing didn't reveal an odor, but a meter borrowed from the Columbia Fire Department detected the presence of a family of gases. The department brought on a third-party environmental contractor to examine the gases found.

The fire station remained closed until March 16, when the contractor determined that no detectable amounts from that family of gases were present. Officials were unable to determine the source or cause of the mysterious odor that firefighters smelled.

The Parks Department will continue to monitor the situation after crews return, officials said. The Charleston Water System will also continue reviewing their system around the building.

Known as the Central Fire Station, the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and has been in use continuously since 1887. It served as the department’s headquarters from 1974 until 2014.