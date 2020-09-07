Charleston Fire Station renovation on Cannon Street continues; Huger Street station next

The ongoing effort to preserve and renovate Charleston's historic fire stations continues.

Two of the peninsula's five fire houses could be offline soon while upgrades and renovations are completed, with firefighters, staff and equipment scattered to other downtown stations and a former Charleston County EMS station on the Medical University of South Carolina campus.

City staff planned to update the Huger Street station, but a routine maintenance check turned up water leaks, rot and termite damage from an odd water drainage setup.

After climbing through a hatch in an upstairs closet ceiling and crawling around a hot water heater, a city employee found the roof was constructed so rainwater drained through the building.

"Instead of the gutter being on the outside of the roof on a wall, this one — there's a depression in the roof so there's a little bowl where the water goes and the gutter goes through the building," Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said.

Kronsberg said city staff believe the decision to reroute rainwater through the building was done after Hurricane Hugo in the early 1990s, but there's no record of it.

An abatement contractor will soon assess that damage and demolish some of the ceiling space, Kronsberg said. That work can't be done, however, while firefighters are using the space.

The fire department is waiting on a lease agreement from Charleston County to use an old EMS station in the first level of the McClennan Banks Parking Garage on Bravo Street and McClennan Bank Drive on the MUSC campus, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Currently there's one fire engine and four firefighters stationed at the Huger Street station, Julazadeh said, and they are in the building.

"We are hopeful that plans will be solidified in early September (2020) and then initiate the move," Julazadeh wrote in an email.

Temporary load-bearing walls will have to be built before the city can tackle the historic and hurricane-proof work it originally sought out to do.

If the city receives FEMA grant money a full renovation is planned.

"It'll pretty much be a new building inside a historic shell," Kronsberg said.

The Huger Street fire station was constructed about 1910, according to Kronsberg. Design renderings are being drawn up, and the city will be reimbursed by a FEMA grant for about three-quarters of the $340,000 design work.

The state Emergency Management Division will consider additional FEMA grant funding for the station's design in April 2021, Kronsberg said, with word back expected in the middle of the year.

Like the Cannon Street station, crews would take the historic shell of the building and salvage as much of the interior as possible, including windows, beadboarding and beams. Like the Cannon Street station, the work will result in meeting current hurricane standards.

On Cannon Street, all that remains of the station is a shell of the building and some old beams.

Firefighters haven't used the station since earlier this year. Instead, a battalion chief and a response SUV is now stationed at the 46½ Wentworth St. station, while a fire engine and four firefighters were temporarily reassigned to the 162 Coming St. station, Julazadeh said.

Kronsberg said crews are installing foundation supporting micropiles under the station after a schedule delay. Kronsberg said crews found underground storage tanks that had to be removed. He said similar, cistern water runoff storage tanks were found under two other stations when they were renovated.