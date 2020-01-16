Construction delays on the new Savannah Highway fire station, next to the memorial for the nine firefighters who died battling the Sofa Super Store fire in 2007, mean the station won't open until at least March.

"We're trying to work out details with the architect, the owner and the (Design Review Board)," said Will Danielson, president of NBM Construction Co., which is working on the project.

Danielson said Dominion has not installed power to the fire station. Other delays include installation of exterior brickwork and specialized window toppings.

Crews broke ground on the new station in August 2018, and it was supposed to be completed in December. Now, city staff estimate it may open in May.

"It's 65 percent complete now," said City Councilman Peter Shahid, who chairs the council's Public Safety Committee. "With this kind of construction, the next 35 percent that needs to be done is very particular and needs to be done right."

City Council held an executive session meeting Tuesday to talk about the project and what incentives to offer the construction company for completion.

"We want to be positive and encouraging and cooperative and work with them, so we need to find out what it is they need to do," Shahid said. "We want to keep those lines of communication open. We want the project finished."

The new station was originally projected to cost about $5.7 million, but with the delays completion work is expected to cost an additional $200,000, said Edmund Most, deputy director of Charleston's Parks Department.

"We've seen the schedule slipping for a number of months and brought it to the contractor's attention," Most said.

Most said the delay is on drawings that need to be approved by the architect for exterior work. Those drawings will also need to be approved by the city's Board of Architectural Review.

Despite the delays, Most was complimentary of the work done to the interior of the station. NBM has done renovation work to City Hall and the Dock Street Theater.

Most and an attorney in the city's Corporation Counsel office have a meeting scheduled with NBM and the company's attorney coming up in the next two weeks.

The station, designed by Liollio Architecture, includes nine windows facing the park to pay tribute to the firefighters who died during the Sofa Super Store fire. A bell is being brought from Old Fire Station 1 at 116 Meeting St. The building has arched, stall doorways going back to the city's earliest fire engines.

Firefighters are still reporting to the station at 1517 Savannah Highway even though the city has sold that property to Baker Motor Co. and is leasing the space from the new owner. That lease runs through the end of the year, Most said.