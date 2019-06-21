With flooding among Charleston's top concerns, the city's fire department soon may buy a vehicle capable of transporting passengers through up to four feet of water.
The specialized vehicle would be used to reach stranded residents and bring them to higher ground. After years of unsuccessfully trying to secure such a truck through the state's surplus forestry program, the city advertised for a new one earlier this month.
It would be the first vehicle of its kind for the city's fire department, though a few other local departments have similar ones.
Charleston's Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said it's unclear how often the vehicle will be used, due to the unpredictability of storm and flooding events.
"The purpose is to increase response capability in high water and flooding conditions," he said. "It gives us the ability for more rapid evacuation."
In the past, whenever the city has felt it needed a special vehicle to maneuver through floodwaters, its fire departments sent a request to the county and state, which often delayed the response.
Though the department's fire trucks can drive through relatively deep standing water, they don't have room for many passengers. The vehicle the city looks to purchase would be capable of traversing through 4 feet of standing water while carrying three firefighters and transporting at least 15 others in the flatbed portion of the vehicle.
It also will be equipped to lift people in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues.
The North Charleston Fire Department, Dorchester County Fire Rescue, Pine Ridge Fire Department and Sullivan's Island Fire Department also have high water vehicles, as does the Medical University of South Carolina.
MUSC purchased its blue military truck after 2017's Hurricane Irma left surgeons incapable of getting to work. Some used johnboats to get to the hospital.
Proposals were due Thursday, but the city extended the deadline to July 9. So far, no bids have been filed with the city's Procurement Office, said Gary Cooper, the office's director.
The city has a cap on how much it's willing to spend on the vehicle, but that number isn't being made public. The Procurement Office will review bids in mid-July and could submit a proposed purchase to City Council in August.
The Charleston Fire Department includes more than 360 employees and handles about 23,000 calls a year from its 19 fire stations. The department has 27 front-line trucks, including engine and ladder trucks, and it also owns marine, hazmat, air light and brush trucks for specialty calls.