Charleston Fire Department seeking $2 million grant to upgrade critical respirators

Critical equipment that helps keep Charleston's firefighters safe will be obsolete and need replacement by the end of 2022. The plan — leverage a federal grant and city funds to cover the up to $3 million cost.

Self-contained breathing apparatuses, which provide firefighters air and shield them from smoke and toxic fumes, are essential pieces of gear. In Charleston, many of the units date back to 2008, although some are newer, according to the department.

The department has staff certified to repair the breathing equipment. Until now, they've been able to upgrade the devices to stay in line with standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

But the nonprofit organization's newest changes mean the Charleston Fire Department's current apparatuses will soon fall out of compliance, and manufacturers are no longer making replacement parts for the current units, Deputy Chief Jason Krusen said.

"It's your lifeline," Krusen said. "We're going into a smoke-filled, high-heat environment. You can't take it off and breathe."

The deputy chief said he hopes to get $2 million from an Assistance to Firefighters grant, which is issued each year to fire departments across the nation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Though up to two-thirds of the new equipment's costs could be covered by the grant, the city will have to match 10 percent, $200,000, and provide up to $1 million more from local coffers, he said.

The looming replacement deadline, however, doesn't mean city fire officials were caught off guard, Krusen said. He and other leaders saw this coming in 2019, when the newest standards were set by the national fire association.

After auditing the department's breathing equipment, officials discovered about half of the air tanks were set to reach the end of their 15-year usable life by the end of 2022, he said.

"We went out and made sure everything was converted up to the 2013 standard and bought up all the spare parts we could get," Krusen said. "The air cylinders are the weakest link. You can't use a cylinder that's out of date."

New breathing apparatuses are expected to bring enhanced features and safety to Charleston's firefighters, he said. Innovations include a universal hookup that will allow any firefighter to connect to another's breathing apparatus should their unit fail.

Modern devices come with increased sound quality on the Bluetooth audio that firefighters use to connect with commanders over communications radios, and thermal imaging equipment — formerly handheld — is increasingly being mounted on breathing apparatus face pieces or integrated into head-up displays, Krusen said.

The department expects federal officials to begin awarding the grant money on May 1, with this year's round of funding concluding no later than Sept. 30, he said. After the money is in hand, the city will need to issue bids to the major breathing apparatus manufacturers, and firefighters will test equipment to see which brands best suit their needs.

Although the current equipment can be used until the end of 2022, it's important to secure the funding this year and have new equipment in hand because of how different the new breathing units are from those now in use, Krusen said.

All of the department's 365 firefighters will need to be trained to use the new breathing equipment, a process that will take some time, he said. If the department were to put off acquiring the money until next year, it would be too late to buy the new gear and train everyone in time.

"This is an all-or-nothing replacement due to life safety concerns with mixing equipment between the 2019 and 2013 edition since they are not compatible," Krusen said.

A proposal to submit the grant application is expected to come before the city's Ways and Means Committee and City Council on Tuesday for approval.

"This is a vital piece of equipment for our fire department," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "It will provide state-of-the-art protection for our firefighters as they continue to deliver outstanding service to our city and citizens."

Councilman Peter Shahid, who chairs the city's Public Safety Committee, said that despite the fiscal challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, he understands the importance of properly equipping firefighters.

"This is core equipment," Shahid said. "We can't send these firefighters in there without proper fire retardant garb and breathing apparatuses. I’m going to do everything in my power to take care of these men and women."