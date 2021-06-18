Charleston Fire Department holds 14th anniversary memorial for 9 firefighters

The Charleston Fire Department held a ceremony on June 18, 2021, in remembrance of nine firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire 14 years ago. The event was held at Charleston 9 Memorial Park, which was established on the site of the former furniture store.
The deadly 2007 blaze started as a small trash fire on the store's loading dock, but grew into a massive inferno. The roof collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
Brad Baity, Mike Benke, Melvin Champaign, Earl Drayton, Mike French, Billy Hutchinson, Mark Kelsey, Louis Mulkey and Brandon Thompson died fighting the fire.
It was the largest loss of firefighters since 9/11, and prompted the Charleston Fire Department to enact all-encompassing safety reforms.