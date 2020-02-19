Charleston fights to curb rampant graffiti in cat-and-mouse game with vandals

Overnight, graffiti popped up at the Interstate 26 exit at Meeting Street. It's just the latest sighting in a running cat-and-mouse game between graffiti artists and the city of Charleston.
"It's a culmination of opportunity and total mischief," Dan Riccio, director of the city's Livability & Tourism Division said of the Tuesday vandalism. His employees are tasked with removing graffiti once a complaint is received.
His team is working to take down the Meeting Street graffiti, which Riccio said is an eyesore. There's a good chance it'll just reappear the next day, he said — graffiti artists take the removal as a challenge, and "it's almost tit for tat," Riccio said.
Riccio said his staffers try to remove the graffiti as fast as possible, within 24 hours of a complaint, in hopes that the person responsible will get tired of coming back. It's rare that the person is caught, and Riccio said the graffiti artists often are loners wanting to leave their mark across the city.
Graffiti vandalism is a misdemeanor, according to the S.C. code of laws. It's defined as any inscription or design on public or private property made without the consent of the property's owner.
A first offense can earn a fine of up to $1,000 and jail for up to 30 days. If you're caught again within 10 years, a second offense increases that fine to $2,500 or less and imprisonment up to a year. A third offense can mean a $3,000 fine or less and possible imprisonment of three years.
If caught, a graffiti artist can also be ordered to remove the graffiti or pay for its removal. That doesn't usually happen, Riccio said, as graffiti artists typically work at night and by themselves. As a result, the city pays about $2,000 a year in paint to remove graffiti.
Riccio said the city looks for graffiti aggressively, but it's still at least a weekly occurrence. "They're so quick at it," Riccio said of graffiti artists.
He's confident that the city is winning the back-and-forth game, however. "We've got a pretty good handle on it," he said.