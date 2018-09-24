Amid mounting public pressure, the city of Charleston is proposing a new set of rules Tuesday that would help protect properties from the ever-present threat of floods.
But if City Council approves them Tuesday, it's unclear what, if anything, might change.
City leaders acknowledged Monday they have no plan for putting these safeguards into effect or any clear idea how to do so, despite putting the new rules on council's agenda.
One regulation would require city officials to determine if "proposed building sites will be reasonably safe from flooding" when reviewing development applications.
Another would restrict how developers use fill dirt to elevate their sites when building along streams or rivers.
Stephen Julka, the city's floodplain manager, said the updates were drafted at the request of state officials with the Department of Natural Resources who are tasked with ensuring communities comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency standards.
He said the city is already carrying out these requirements on a case-by-case basis, even though they're not formalized anywhere in the city code. But the city wants to be consistent with what FEMA deems as best practices, even if they don't necessarily translate to meaningful changes, he said.
"This ordinance standing alone is not going to necessarily change our review process or our requirements," Julka said.
Some of the regulations can't be enforced at this point. For instance, he said the fill regulation applies to floodplains along river systems that have been determined to cause flooding. The only such system FEMA has identified in Charleston is Church Creek in outer West Ashley, and that area already has its own set of development rules.
FEMA and DNR officials visited the city in early August to inspect local floodplain regulations after residents sent a letter to the state and federal authorities alleging the city of Charleston has consistently failed to protect people and properties from known flood risks.
Development practices in outer West Ashley and Johns Island have come under scrutiny this year as The Post and Courier has detailed how the city of Charleston's weak regulations allow builders there to carve up floodplains and drain runoff to neighboring properties.
While some stricter regulations are in effect in the Church Creek basin, other development hotbeds such as Johns Island, James Island and Cainhoy still lack protections common in other coastal communities.
Phil Dustan, an ecologist who co-wrote the letter to FEMA, was disappointed with the city's response to the concerns he and other residents have raised.
"It’s business as usual, 'Let’s put the right language in and make people think we’re all compliant,'" he said Monday. "It's a joke."
When contacted by The Post and Courier on Monday, Laura Cabiness, director of the Public Service Department, said she had not read the proposed ordinance. The department is responsible for most drainage and flood-related matters in the city.
After reviewing the details, Cabiness later told the newspaper she didn't know what, if anything, would change after the new rules are adopted or who might be responsible for figuring that out.
She said that could be something for City Council to discuss as it considers the new rules. The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Gadsden at 1 Bishop Gadsden Way on James Island.