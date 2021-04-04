Charleston expert believes Venus' flytrap, unique to NC and SC, could soon become extinct

Venus' flytraps could soon become extinct because of poor management, a College of Charleston biology instructor said.

Poaching, loss of habit and wildfire suppression have caused the plants, which only grow in the Carolinas, to dwindle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is evaluating a petition to list the plants as endangered or threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

But Dr. Jean Everett at the College of Charleston said in order to protect the species, people need to know how bad it is to poach, plus promote fire management.

The Venus' flytrap is a carnivorous plant species that can live up to 20 years in the wild. They occupy longleaf pine habitats in the Coastal Plain and Sandhill regions of the Carolinas. Less than 100 populations are believed to still exist in Horry County in South Carolina and in 15 counties in North Carolina.

The plants are poached so much that Everett said she doesn't tell anyone where they are anymore. She said some people steal Venus' flytraps simply out of "hobby culture."

There are nurseries that even sell the plants as "nursery-grown," Everett said, which can be misleading. The Fish and Wildlife Service said look for garden centers and nurseries that sell plants grown from tissue culture and are never harvested from the wild.

Venus' flytraps are a fire-adapted species, and fire management should be promoted to save them.

"Most people have this impression that fire is damaging to the landscape, but it's the requirement to maintain the longleaf pine ecosystems in which both our orchids and our carnivorous plants grow," Everett said.

Fire restores nutrients and prevents massive perennial plants from taking over the ecosystem by resetting them back down to ground-zero conditions, she said.

"And that helps to improve the diversity," Everett said. "Longleaf is very fire-tolerant, but it's not fireproof. And a well-maintained longleaf system is really an open system."

Development encroaching on areas like the Francis Marion National Forest and some heritage preserves makes fire management hard, she said.

Everett wants state and federal representatives to know how important fire is to these plant ecosystems because public lands can be protected.

"We've got a huge resource in the Francis Marion — that's federal," Everett said. "But there are a number of state heritage preserves where fire is also being used as a management tool, but it takes money to burn."

Dale Suiter, a biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service, said the N.C. Natural Heritage Program is finishing up a status survey on the Venus' flytrap in the Carolinas. The group has tried to revisit all known populations and assess their size and health.

Once the report is complete, it will provide more information about the status of the species.