Thursday could become the wettest on record for the date in Charleston.
An inch but possibly up two inches is expected to fall, pushing the area to the brink of its second wettest December on record.
The bright spot is that inland flooding isn't expected to worsen along the Ashley, Edisto and Santee rivers.
On Tuesday, those streams were still under National Weather Service flood warnings, with rivers across the state draining to the coast from last weekend's downpour.
The daily record for Dec. 20 is 1.16 inches of rain, set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
As of Tuesday, nearly 8 inches of rain had fallen in December, just 2 inches shy of this month becoming the second wettest on record.
For the year, the official rainfall at the recording station in North Charleston was near 57 inches, more than 6 inches above the annual average but well short of a record.
Thursday's rain will be a "quick-hitting" system, said meteorologist Jonathan Lamb, with the Weather Service office.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall nearer to the coast. Some local flooding is possible, but forecasters weren't too concerned the flooding will worsen along the inland rivers, now receding.
Officials, though, are watching.
Properties and some homes along the Ashley and Edisto are underwater at high tide.
Cypress Swamp near Summerville was flooded out and the few homes along Bob's Lake in the Twin Lakes community couldn't be reached.
Downstream on the Ashley River, along the low-lying stretch of Mayfield Street in the Ashborough subdivision in Summerville, residents whose homes sit on the bank weren't too concerned even as the high tides swamped their yards.
It wasn't like the 2015 floods, which put these homes and the street under water that swept along like the river itself.
The river was going back down Tuesday, said resident Pete Wilber.
"Once it starts to recede, we're fine, unless we get another 6 inches of rain," he said.
The Santee River near Jamestown was near 18 feet, double the flood level, on Tuesday and rural roads such as Lawton Farm Lane were underwater a quarter mile from river. The water is expected to rise only slightly from there.
Santee Cooper, the utility that manages Lake Marion upstream, will continue spilling lake overflow into the river for the next several days, but does not plan to increase it, said spokeswoman Nicole Aiello.
The Edisto River was at 11 feet, a foot above flood stage, on Tuesday and expected to crest at 11.5 on Thursday. Low-lying roads and properties were under water, but so far homeowners were safe.
Houses don't go under until the river hits 12 feet, said David Greene, Colleton County Fire and Rescue deputy chief.
"We'll see what happens on Thursday," he said.