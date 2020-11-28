Charleston expected millions in parking revenue this year, then the pandemic hit

Charleston's parking revenue, money that city leaders have historically balanced the city's multi-million dollar budget on, saw an $11 million hit this year when the coronavirus pandemic halted business and tourism.

Money for the parking account collectively comes from people using garages, surface lots and meters.

The biggest and most immediate hit to the city's parking revenue was "transient" parking from tourists and people who come to shop or eat downtown, Charleston Deputy Chief Financial Officer Matt Frohlich said.

Some money has trickled in from people who have permit-parking in surface lots — like space for the Charleston School of Law and College of Charleston — and for people who have monthly parking passes at garages.

But fewer people are using the garages during the pandemic.

"Businesses continued to operate and after a couple of months and emergency orders in place, people started cancelling their (parking garage) cards," Frohlich said.

The city owns or manages 14 parking garages. There's also 10 non-metered and five metered surface lots, and 1,600 on-street parking spaces, plus 174 metered parking spots.

The city's expected to purchase a 15th garage off Conroy Street by the end of the year, Frohlich said.

Parking at garages and non-metered lots is $1 per half hour.

The hardest-hit month for both on-street and off-street or garage parking was April — about $1.5 million in anticipated parking revenue between the two options wasn't collected — the same month the city had the most strict restrictions in place.

As Gov. Henry McMaster lifted statewide restrictions that overruled city ordinances, parking revenue in Charleston slowly picked up. Each month slowly saw more parking revenue, though not enough to see a nearly $7 million gap from March to September.

Frohlich said the shortfall will certainly have an impact on city finances, but the revenue goes into an enterprise fund and isn't necessarily earmarked for a specific program.

The city has a contract with ABM, which expires soon, and leaders will bid for a new contract early next year. ABM collects the parking fees and sends that money to the city.

Keith Benjamin, Charleston's director of the Department of Traffic and Transportation, said the drop off in parking meant the city's parking enforcement officers were focused on residential parking districts, commercial and handicap parking enforcement, as well as people parking in intersections, blocking crosswalks or too close to fire hydrants.

From March 1, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2019, parking enforcement officers issued 74,092 meter violation tickets.

From March 1, 2020, to Nov. 9, 2020, parking enforcement officers issued less than half the number of tickets — 36,356 — for meter violations.

The cost of a meter violation ticket is $14.

The 22 officers, who also oversee the street-sweeping program, expanded their oversight during the shutdown outside the peninsula, Benjamin said.