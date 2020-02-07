Charleston escapes storm that pummeled South with minor wind damage, low rainfall

Charleston escaped much of the flooding and wind damage that pummeled South Carolina on Thursday evening, but the storm scattered branches and downed power lines throughout the area.

Dominion Energy workers were working on over 200 outages in the tri-county area Friday morning. Lansing Drive near Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant was shut down without power and crews were clearing a downed streetlight on Lockwood Drive near Brittlebank Park.

Other parts of the Palmetto State weren't so lucky. As the storm system rolled into the Midlands and Upstate on Thursday morning, a reported tornado plowed through Spartanburg. And in Fort Mill, a driver died when the winds felled a tree onto his SUV.

Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina also reported fatalities, as the storm beat down on mobile homes in Alabama and Mississippi and flooded Appalachian waterways.

But line of thunderstorms calmed by the time it rolled into the Lowcountry on Thursday night, leaving about 5 inches of rain in St. George and 1¼ inches of rain at Charleston International Airport, National Weather Service meteorologist Neil Dixon said. The winds did intensify once they reached the coast just before midnight, gusting in the 60 mph range between Folly Beach and Isle of Palms. A 70 mph gust was reported at Fort Sumter.

"There's typically a corridor of higher instability this time of year," Dixon said. "The storms were able to tap into that."

The storms ran parallel to the coast north of Charleston for about 20 minutes before moving seaward north of Santee.

The rainfall means trees will be easier to uproot, so some trees that survived the night could still fall during the day.

Lowcountry residents can expect sunny skies and strong breezes throughout the morning, Dixon said.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the day, but plunge to the mid-to-low 30s with low winds and little chance of precipitation after sundown, Dixon said.