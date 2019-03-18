Seven women at the Charles River Laboratories facility in Charleston said they were regularly called offensive names, paid less than other colleagues and denied promotions because they are African-American, according to federal lawsuits.
The repeated and targeted racism went on for years and reached beyond the actions of a single employee at the billion-dollar company's only South Carolina location, their lawsuits say.
All but one of the women took their complaints of racial discrimination, hostility and harassment to company officials, the lawsuits say, but Charles River took action only after the women filed discrimination charges with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
"Despite the numerous complaints over many years, Charles River retained supervisors who were racially harassing and discriminating against African-American employees, as well as human resource and upper level personnel who failed to take prompt and effective action to correct or remedy the racial harassment and discrimination ingrained in the culture of the Charleston facility," the lawsuits say.
One woman suing the company said a supervisor asked her to spy on other African-American workers and monitor their breaks. When she objected, the supervisor, who is white, increased her workload, according to the lawsuits.
That same supervisor is accused of calling African-American employees racist slurs and other demeaning names on a daily basis, yelling and cursing at them and making inappropriate comments to and about them. He told one of the women that if she was unhappy she could get a job at Burger King or McDonald's, because things weren't going to change.
"The worst thing I ever did was hiring all of you people," he is accused of telling the woman.
The supervisor was fired after the women filed their complaints with the EEOC, according to the lawsuits.
A spokeswoman for Charles River declined to answer questions about the allegations but issued a statement.
"Charles River Laboratories is strongly committed to equal employment opportunity," the statement said. "When these complaints were brought to the company’s attention in December 2017, they were investigated promptly and thoroughly, both by the company and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Neither of these investigations substantiated any of the allegations contained in the lawsuit. Charles River believes that there is no merit to any of these claims."
Based in Massachusetts, Charles River provides products that pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, hospitals and academic institutions use with the research and development of drugs, devices and therapies. The company has more than 80 facilities around the world. Its 2018 revenues were $2.3 billion.
In December, the company said it would invest almost $11 million to expand its Charleston County operations. Charles River also said it planned to build a new administrative office at its 1023 Wappoo Road location in West Ashley.
Charles River arrived in the Lowcountry in 1994, when it bought Endosafe, a biotechnology company. The firm uses horseshoe crab blood to test medicines and other products for contamination.
The seven women filed a single federal lawsuit against the company in September. On Monday, a federal judge overseeing the lawsuit ordered the allegations be split into seven different cases.
The lawsuits say the employees were denied promotions and transfers that were given to less-qualified people who were not African-American. White employees were promoted even when they did not apply for them, according to the allegations. But none of the seven employees suing the company received a promotion they did not apply for, the lawsuits say.
Most of the women continue to work for Charles River. One resigned in August over her frustration with being overlooked for promotions, unequal pay and other reasons, according to the lawsuits.